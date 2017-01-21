Yarmouth school sends letter to parents after Year 1 child views ‘inappropriate cartoon’ online

St Nicholas Priory Primary School, Great Yarmouth. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A letter was sent by a school to parents this week after a Year 1 child accessed an “inappropriate cartoon” online.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Nicholas Priory Primary School issued the letter on Thursday after the incident which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

A parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the child aged between five and six came across “animated porn” on YouTube.

James Wright, vice-chair of governors, said: “During Wednesday it became apparent that a child in Year 1 had been able to access an inappropriate cartoon via YouTube.

“St Nicholas Primary School takes the whole issue of safeguarding very seriously, and took immediate steps to put in place measures to stop access to the material concerned.”

The letter from James Little, acting deputy headteacher, said that while the most harmful content is always blocked, sometimes children search for inappropriate content which their systems do not block.

Mr Little said: “Fortunately these occurrences are very rare indeed.

“Having spoken with our ICT technicians, I understand they are able to make some changes to the filtering system to help the system learn from this situation and we will be speaking with the children about what good choices are when using the internet.”

The school will be running an e-safety briefing session with parents in the future following requests to do so.