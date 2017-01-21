Search

Advanced search

Yarmouth school sends letter to parents after Year 1 child views ‘inappropriate cartoon’ online

21 January, 2017 - 09:40
St Nicholas Priory Primary School, Great Yarmouth.

St Nicholas Priory Primary School, Great Yarmouth.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

A letter was sent by a school to parents this week after a Year 1 child accessed an “inappropriate cartoon” online.

2 Comments

St Nicholas Priory Primary School issued the letter on Thursday after the incident which took place on Wednesday afternoon.

A parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the child aged between five and six came across “animated porn” on YouTube.

James Wright, vice-chair of governors, said: “During Wednesday it became apparent that a child in Year 1 had been able to access an inappropriate cartoon via YouTube.

“St Nicholas Primary School takes the whole issue of safeguarding very seriously, and took immediate steps to put in place measures to stop access to the material concerned.”

The letter from James Little, acting deputy headteacher, said that while the most harmful content is always blocked, sometimes children search for inappropriate content which their systems do not block.

Mr Little said: “Fortunately these occurrences are very rare indeed.

“Having spoken with our ICT technicians, I understand they are able to make some changes to the filtering system to help the system learn from this situation and we will be speaking with the children about what good choices are when using the internet.”

The school will be running an e-safety briefing session with parents in the future following requests to do so.

Keywords: YouTube

2 comments

  • Mike you summed it up pretty well, maybe school would like to enlighten us all astonished why fivesix year old require the internet

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Muddy

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

  • Easy one here. Why on earth give kids of this age internet access. It's bad enough monitoring teenagers online activity without worrying about very young children. They neither need or require Internet access.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    MIKEJ

    Saturday, January 21, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Shoppers festive footfall slip is blamed on absence of ice rink

15:38 Kieran Lynch
Christmas lights switch on in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth. The Ice Rink. November 2015. Picture: James Bass

The absence of an ice rink is being blamed for a slip in footfall in Great Yarmouth over the festive season.

Family run business in Scratby back in the swing of things following fire

13:36 Kieran Lynch
Scratby Garden Centre six months on from fire. Owner Sarah Lawson with her daughter Charlotte

The owner of a family run garden centre has thanked locals for their support, after a devastating fire engulfed its building six months ago.

Family takes over popular Gorleston High Street pub

15:43 Liz Coates
Julie and Terry Earing (centre) are the new landlords of the Feathers pub in Gorleston. They will be running the business with help from family members Kelly, Lee, Alfie and Daniel King. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A couple who re-opened a Gorleston pub in dry-January have not had the quiet start they might have expected.

Yarmouth school sends letter to parents after Year 1 child views ‘inappropriate cartoon’ online

09:40 Kieran Lynch
St Nicholas Priory Primary School, Great Yarmouth.

A letter was sent by a school to parents this week after a Year 1 child accessed an “inappropriate cartoon” online.

Most Read

Man with “multiple” stab wounds treated

Thu, 15:27 George Ryan
Library image. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA

A man is receiving treatment in hospital for “multiple wounds” after a suspected stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

Yesterday, 18:21 Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Read more
NHS

Flats plan for nightclub on Great Yarmouth seafront

Wed, 13:12 Liz Coates
The entrance to Caesars Bar on Marine Parade. Picture: James Bass

An application has been submitted to planners to convert a seafront nightclub into flats.

Read more
Charles Reynolds

3Sun’s 100 new windfarm jobs are targeted at Great Yarmouth people

Tue, 17:04 Anne Edwards
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

More than 100 new technicians are being recruited by Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group to service £6m worth of new and extended offshore and onshore wind farm contracts.

Read more
United Kingdom

Dream come true for Bradwell lad after signing Norwich City deal

Mon, 10:05 David Hannant
Finlay Barnes, 16 of Bradwell, who has signed a scholarship with Norwich City

For many a youngster, it is the ultimate dream to be a professional footballer for the team you support.

Read more
Lynn Grove Academy

Most Commented

Updated: ‘We are a compassionate organisation’ - James Paget Hospital on why it took two years and a court order to discharge medically fit patient who refused to leave

Yesterday, 18:21 Nicholas Carding
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A hospital trust has today defended the way it tried to discharge a patient who ended up staying unnecessarily on a ward for more than two years.

Read more
NHS

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up