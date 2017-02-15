Search

Yarmouth trampoline park proves it’s no ‘fad’ with first birthday bash

17:18 15 February 2017

Trampoline park Jump celebrated its first birthday with a visit from Great Yarmouth mayor Malcolm Bird and his wife Donna who are pictured with operations manager Claire Burrows and James Wilson.

John Wilson

A trampoline park marked its first birthday milestone today with free cake, party games, and a visit from a civic dignitary.

Jump, in Main Cross Road, Great Yarmouth, is celebrating its first 12 months offering hours of exercise and fun classes.

As well as a traditional style Summer fete with activities, party games, and stalls there was also a visit from the town mayor Malcolm Bird adding to the sense of occasion.

Director John Wilson said he wanted to thank everyone involved in making the venture a success, from suppliers to customers.

He said: “With anything like this the challenge is whether or not you can make it last because it can be seen as a bit of a fad. But because Yarmouth lacks a few activities and things to do I think we can appeal to the local market more than the holiday maker.

“We are a very active centre and a lot of people like the fact that children are getting exercise.”

Many people were regulars booking the same slot week-in-week-out, and the group sessions spanning parent and toddler, fitness, disabled groups, birthday parties were particularly strong.

What made it special, Mr Wilson said, was the “real community feel” at the centre which you didn’t always get with big chain names.

Although the summer season had been challenging the local population’s support throughout the long winter had boosted the attraction.

