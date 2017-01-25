Search

Advanced search

Yellow weather warning for ice and fog in place as drivers urged to travel safely

25 January, 2017 - 07:27
Fog covereing a field along the Acle straight. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Fog covereing a field along the Acle straight. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region as drivers are urged to drive safely in thick fog and icy conditions.

Comment

The Met Office say travelling conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.

Stagnant air will remain across the area, allowing fog to form readily. Frost deposited by the fog will give surfaces an icy covering which may be thick enough to make roads and pavements slippery.

Norfolk Police are also warning drivers to keep a safe distance from those in front and be vigilant on the roads this morning.

Keywords: Met Office Norfolk Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News

Man who jumped into River Yare admits he was extremely foolish

17 minutes ago David Hannant
Stephen Wood of Great Yarmouth, who jumped into the River Yare at the height of storm surge. Picture: David Hannant

A man who jumped into a swollen river on the night of the tidal surge two weeks ago was a marine expert checking levels, his solicitor told magistrates.

Tidal Surge: It could be third time unlucky if residents play down threat

29 minutes ago Liz Coates
The River Yare approaching high tide in Great Yarmouth, at 8.30am on Friday 13th January 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Complacency stemming from this month’s near-miss storm-surge could hamper evacuation plans in the future, it has been warned.

Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street - 14 branches close and 100 jobs at risk

12:32 Mark Shields
Norwich and Peterborough Building Society has announced it is to close 14 branches in Norfolk as its owners withdraw the brand from the high street. Picture: James Bass.

The name of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society is to disappear from the high street, under plans announced by its owners today.

Yellow weather warning for ice and fog in place as drivers urged to travel safely

07:27 Dominic Gilbert
Fog covereing a field along the Acle straight. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region as drivers are urged to drive safely in thick fog and icy conditions.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after Great Yarmouth assault

Mon, 09:56 David Hannant
Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Ten arrested as part of anti-drugs operation

Yesterday, 14:21 George Ryan
Picture: PA/Edward Smith

A police crackdown on drug dealing has made ten arrests in a week.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Flats and stalls plan to replace fire hit indoor market and bowling alley

Yesterday, 11:12 George Ryan
The aftermath of a major fire which has destroyed the Regent Road superbowl and indoor market in the centre of Great Yarmouth during the height of the summer holiday season. Picture: James Bass

A four-storey building, including flats, indoor market and leisure facilities, could take shape in the heart of Great Yarmouth’s tourist centre.

Read more
Phil Thompson

‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

Yesterday, 13:51 Nicholas Carding
James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

‘Either things work out or I pass away’ - JPH bed blocker goes on hunger strike

10:10 Liz Coates
Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

The man who was evicted from hospital after a two year stay has gone on hunger strike.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Most Commented

‘I wanted to leave’ - Patient evicted from James Paget Hospital after two-year stay speaks out

Yesterday, 13:51 Nicholas Carding
James Paget Hospital. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

The patient who was evicted from hospital after a two-year stay has today claimed he did not want to stay there.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Norwich and Peterborough name to disappear from high street - 14 branches close and 100 jobs at risk

12:32 Mark Shields
Norwich and Peterborough Building Society has announced it is to close 14 branches in Norfolk as its owners withdraw the brand from the high street. Picture: James Bass.

The name of Norwich and Peterborough Building Society is to disappear from the high street, under plans announced by its owners today.

Read more
Peterborough

‘Either things work out or I pass away’ - JPH bed blocker goes on hunger strike

10:10 Liz Coates
Adriano Guedes. Photo credit: BBC Look East/PA Wire

The man who was evicted from hospital after a two year stay has gone on hunger strike.

Read more
James Paget Hospital

Energy company receives thousands of CVs in just three days

Yesterday, 17:40 George Ryan
3 Sun working on the Greater Gabbard Wind Farm

An energy company received 1,500 job applications in just three days.

Read more
United Kingdom

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up