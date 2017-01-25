Yellow weather warning for ice and fog in place as drivers urged to travel safely

Fog covereing a field along the Acle straight. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region as drivers are urged to drive safely in thick fog and icy conditions.

The Met Office say travelling conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.

Stagnant air will remain across the area, allowing fog to form readily. Frost deposited by the fog will give surfaces an icy covering which may be thick enough to make roads and pavements slippery.

Norfolk Police are also warning drivers to keep a safe distance from those in front and be vigilant on the roads this morning.