Young martial artists at Phoenix Karate Club put on display at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth

Members of the Phoenix Karate School taking part in a display at thr Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan Archant

A karate club have put on a display for shoppers in Great Yarmouth.

The Phoenix Karate Club held a display at the Market Gates Shopping Centre to fundraiser for some of their members to take part in the European Championships in Romania in April.

An instructor at the club Steve Williams said anyone can get in to karate.

The club puts on fun days throughout the year and other fundraising activities.

The club operates at various locations across the borough.

On Mondays and Fridays at Alderman Swindell School in Beresford Road between 6-7pm, on Tuesdays at Martham Village Hall between 6-7pm, on Wednesdays at Caister High School between 4.30-5.30pm and at Hopton Village Hall between 5-6pm, on Thursdays at Cliff Park High School in Kennedy Avenue, Gorleston between 6-7pm. For more information call 01502 730171 or 07895550168. The first session is free.