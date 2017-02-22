Youngsters attend Great Yarmouth Borough Council meeting to hear future of Retroskate be discussed

Around 30 youngsters, parents and coaches packed the public gallery at Great Yarmouth Town Hall on Tuesday evening to listen as councillors debated the future of Retroskate’s venue at the Marina Centre.

The club collected a petition with over 1,000 signature, meeting the threshold to be debated by the council.

Mia McKean, whose two children are members of Retroskate, said: “Given the strength of local feeling about this community resource surely it is incumbent on the council to support Retroskate through grants, initiative, match funding and/or partnership funding that could, and should secure the uninterrupted future of this club during its transition from its current location to a more secure long-term site.”

Leader of the borough council Graham Plant said: “We have debated long and hard about what we want to do with the Marina Centre. We are looking at a Marina Centre that is 35 years old and very expensive to maintain.”