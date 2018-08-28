Search

Find out if you live in a house that once belonged to a First World War soldier

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 18 November 2018

A Street Near You contains hundreds of thousands of location records for the hundreds and thousands of men and women who died while serving in the First World War. (Picture: astreetnearyou.org)

Archant

A new website has been launched enabling people to search their postcode and find out if they live in or near a house that once belonged to a soldier from the First World War.

Jessica Whyte, 26, has just moved back to Gorleston and shared a link to the website in our Great Yarmouth Memories Facebook group having discovered that one soldier had lived very close to her home.

“I thought this link would be interesting for any of those wanting to find out about ‘the history of your street’ and how it links to WW1,” she said. “Nearly every road in Gorleston and Yarmouth has someone.

“This map is fascinating yet extremely sad to show those who lived in our towns and those ‘just down the street’ who gave their precious lives 100 years ago.”

Local photographer Nick Stone, who is currently holding an exhibition of First World War-related photography at Hungate Medieval Art in Norwich, is also a fan.

He tweeted: “This is remarkable. A street near you. Enter your postcode. It recalls all the Great War dead local to an address.”

The map was put together as a personal project by 50-year-old James Morley, who lives in West London and has worked with museums and archives for over 25 years.

Talking about the motive behind the project, he said: “At the heart of it is the legacy of those who died in the conflict, and especially the scale of the impact that that would have had on their local communities.”

A Street Near You currently contains nearly 500,000 location records for 410,000 men and women who died whilst serving in the First World War. It was created using data and images sourced from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Imperial War Museum, including their Lives of the First World War project.

