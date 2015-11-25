Your family’s chance to voice Brexit views on television

Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Archant

Does your family have strong opinions on Brexit?

A television production company is looking for opinionated families to appear on a new television show about the EU referendum.

London-based RDF Television is hoping to hear from Great Yarmouth people seven months on from the vote.

The company has previously made such programs as The Secret Life of 4, 5 and 6 Year Olds for Channel 4 ,Eat Well For Less? for BBC One and Dickinson’s Real Deal for ITV.

It is now looking for people to discuss such issues surrounding the Brexit vote as immigration, access to services, rise in prices and unemployment.

For more information, contact brexit@rdftelevision.com