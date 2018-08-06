Alfie Hewett wins doubles title at US Open

Alfie Hewett successfully defended his wheelchair men’s doubles title with Gordon Reid and has the chance to win the singles title as well.

The 20-year-old, from Cantley, beat Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina 7-6 (7/2) 6-1 in the singles semi-finals but he and Reid were forced to wait after their doubles final was held up because of rain.

The match was then moved to Arthur Ashe Stadium under the roof but, because it began a couple of hours after the end of the women’s final, all the spectators had left and it was played virtually behind closed doors.

Hewett and Reid, who have also won the last three titles at Wimbledon, recovered from a set down to defeat French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 5-7 6-3 11-9.

The British duo were unable to take six match points after leading 9-3 in the deciding match tie-break but clinched it on the 11th chance.

Hewett will face Japan’s world number one Shingo Kunieda in the singles final on Sunday.

Britain’s Andy Lapthorne, meanwhile, was victorious in the quad doubles final, teaming up with American David Wagner to beat Dylan Alcott and Bryan Barten 3-6 6-0 10-4.