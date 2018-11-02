Search

Advanced search

Annual Norfolk boxing show to commemorate the Armistice

PUBLISHED: 12:05 07 November 2018

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to the Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent. Picture: Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to the Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent. Picture: Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club

Streetview Marketing

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent.

The show aims to be a celebration of boxing in the east with clubs travelling from as far as Southampton, Hull and Birmingham.

A spokesperson from Kingfisher Boxing Club said: “We believe it is time to think about all of those who lived through this tragic and remarkable time, and who put Britain on the path to becoming what it is today.”

Kingfisher have invited local veterans to the show, to thank them for all they have given to the country.

Saturday the 10th November will see another milestone for the Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club when they return to the Hippodrome for their annual club show.

Doors open at 3.30pm on Saturday, November 10 and the boxing will start at 4pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased on 01493 844172.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth sport

Gorleston 4 Framlingham Town 1: Ingram’s hat-trick sets up fifth straight win

08:03 g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​
Match sponsor David Hudson presents Connor Ingram with the Batemans man of the match award Picture: DAVID HARDY

A Connor Ingram hat-trick helped ensure Gorleston made it five league wins in a row.

Annual Norfolk boxing show to commemorate the Armistice

Wed, 12:05 Abigail Nicholson
Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to the Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent. Picture: Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent.

Great Yarmouth Town hoping for some home comfort in the FA Vase

Friday, November 2, 2018 CHRIS WISE
Mitch McKay is brought down for a penalty which Gorleston converted on their way to a 4-1 win at Hadleigh last week, which maintained a fine run under Stewart Larter Picture: DAVID HARDY

Great Yarmouth Town will be aiming to put another disappointing week behind them on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Godmanchester Rovers in the second round of the FA Vase.

Great Yarmouth Town 0 Kirkley & Pakefield 2: Bloaters stay bottom as Royals gain revenge

Friday, November 2, 2018

Great Yarmouth Town remain rooted to the foot of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after a Friday night defeat at The Wellesley.

Most Read

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

Wed, 10:57 Dan Grimmer
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

A motorcyclist has died and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving after a crash which closed a road in Great Yarmouth for almost four hours.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

Wed, 14:42 Liz Coates
The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

The motorcyclist killed in a collision in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre

Two arrested following police raid in Gorleston

Tue, 10:10 Joseph Norton
Two people have been arrested following a police raid in Gorleston this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs following a police raid in Gorleston earlier this morning.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

X Factor stars and celebrity chef to turn on Christmas lights

Wed, 12:21 Liz Coates
Crowds gather at a previous switch-on event. Picture: Gorleston Traders Association

Two TV talent show brothers are adding an X Factor sparkle to Gorleston’s Christmas lights switch on.

Read more
Greater Yarmouth Tourism

Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Tue, 23:13 Sabrina Johnson
Serious crash blocks road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Motorists are being advised to avoid a stretch of road between Great Yarmouth and Gorleston following a “serious” crash.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy