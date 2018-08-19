Search

Advanced search

Teenage footballer from Great Yarmouth follows in the footsteps of Eusébio

PUBLISHED: 15:06 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 23 August 2018

Gorleston's Ismael Fatadjo battling at Godmanchester. Picture: David Hardy

Gorleston's Ismael Fatadjo battling at Godmanchester. Picture: David Hardy

Archant

How does a lad from Great Yarmouth end up signing for a Portuguese third division team?

Ismael Fatadjo is playing in Portugal Picture: David HardyIsmael Fatadjo is playing in Portugal Picture: David Hardy

For former Gorleston FC player Ismael ‘Ish’ Fatadjo, who has signed a professional contract at Portuguese club S.C. Beira-Mar, it’s a tale of hard work and sacrifice.

The move comes after the 18-year-old had a trial with the club two weeks ago. He said: “It’s really exciting and a very big move for me. I know that Eusébio played here and I hope I can make a name for myself.”

Sports agency MNM helped to set-up the trial which lasted a couple of days. Ish impressed the coaching staff in training and scored in the two matches he played in helping to secure his first professional contract.

The talented youngster left Portugal in 2012 with his family and moved to Great Yarmouth. He then joined the Norwich community sports foundation shadow squad at the age of 16 which helped him to develop on and off the pitch.

Soccer star Eusebio kisses the Euro trophy (AP Photo/Edgar R.Schoepal)Soccer star Eusebio kisses the Euro trophy (AP Photo/Edgar R.Schoepal)

Ish signed for Gorleston last season as he got his first taste of men’s football in the Eastern Counties League. He said: “I learned a lot there as I had to change the way I played. Knowing how to use my body and protect the ball.”

Ish quickly became a fan favourite with the Green Army, scoring 4 goals in 33 appearances.

Manager, Stewart Larter, is delighted for his former player. He said: “It’s something you dream about as a child and he is on the first step of the professional ladder. He is a good person and his character will stand him in good stead for the challenges of full time football.

“He has the ability to create chances, score goals and has improved massively out of possession.”

File photo dated 26/07/1966 of Portugal's Eusebio being consoled by a compatriot as he leaves the field in tears after Portugal had been defeated 1-2 by England in the 1966 World Cup semi-final at Wembley, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday January 5, 2014. Former Portugal forward Eusebio has died at the age of 71, his former club Benfica have confirmed. Nicknamed the Black Panther, Eusebio was regarded as one of the best players of all time and helped Portugal to third place at the 1966 World Cup, finishing as top scorer in the tournament with nine goals. See PA Story SOCCER Eusebio. Photo credit should read: PA Wire. File photo dated 26/07/1966 of Portugal's Eusebio being consoled by a compatriot as he leaves the field in tears after Portugal had been defeated 1-2 by England in the 1966 World Cup semi-final at Wembley, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday January 5, 2014. Former Portugal forward Eusebio has died at the age of 71, his former club Benfica have confirmed. Nicknamed the Black Panther, Eusebio was regarded as one of the best players of all time and helped Portugal to third place at the 1966 World Cup, finishing as top scorer in the tournament with nine goals. See PA Story SOCCER Eusebio. Photo credit should read: PA Wire.

Ish is currently playing for the Portuguese side’s under 19’s.

He added: “I’m looking to improve my end product which has been helped now I’m playing more centrally in attacking midfield but I need to stay focussed.”

He said he had settled in well but admits it’s tough being away from his friends and family.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth sport

Teenage footballer from Great Yarmouth follows in the footsteps of Eusébio

Yesterday, 15:06 Joseph Norton
Gorleston's Ismael Fatadjo battling at Godmanchester. Picture: David Hardy

How does a lad from Great Yarmouth end up signing for a Portuguese third division team?

Caister top early standings

Sunday, August 19, 2018 Chris lakey
Action from Long Stratton's home win over Sheringham Picture: Robert Walkley

The new-look Caister side top the early standings in the Premier Division after another big win.

Time to Nominate Somebody Exceptional in the Norfolk Sports Awards 2018

Friday, August 17, 2018 Chris Lakey
Reigning Sports Personality of the Year, Kimberley Morrison Picture: Sonya Duncan

The time has come to recognise the efforts of Norfolk’s most exceptional sportsmen and women.

Hullbridge Sports 2 Gorleston 1: Late misery for the Greens in FA Cup

Friday, August 17, 2018
Ross Gilfedder gets in a cross for Gorleston during their unlucky FA Cup defeat Picture: DAVID HARDY

Gorleston were hit by a sucker punch late in a game they should have sewn up by half-time.

Most Read

Man stuffed injured baby seagull into bin as onlookers watched in “disbelief”

Tue, 13:32 Eleanor Pringle
The car park at St Francis Way. Picture: Archant

Witnesses have spoken of their “disbelief” as they watched a man kick a baby seagull across a Great Yarmouth car park, before stuffing the injured animal into a waste bin.

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

Splashpad closed due to re-chlorination incident

Yesterday, 09:29 Anthony Carroll
Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

Gorleston’s splashpad was closed yesterday due to an incident with a user leading to it needing to be re-chlorinated.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Manager of Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 to fund gambling addiction, court hears

Wed, 17:17 Christine Cunningham
Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

A manager of a Great Yarmouth amusement arcade stole more than £36,000 from his employer after becoming addicted to gambling, a court heard.

Read more
Stephen Holt

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Mon, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy