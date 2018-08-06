Gorleston 5 Boston Town 1: Comfortable FA Vase win for Greens

Gorleston vice chairman Jamie Humphries presents the Batemans man of the match award to Mitch McKay

The double act of Ross Gilfedder and Ryan Fuller hit a double each to send their side through in the FA Vase.

Ryan Fuller scored two in two minutes to secure FA Vase progress for Gorleston

There were just two changes from the side which lost at Ely the week before with Luke Goreham and Jordan Stanton missing out.

Elliott Hannant returned to make his 50th first team appearance and there was a first start of the season for Mitch McKay.

The visitors had the better of the opening exchanges, and had a couple of chances to take the lead but the Greens hit back and went in front on 21 minutes. A long ball forward was brought down and Fuller slid the ball through for Gilfedder who tucked it away.

Gorleston were now in the ascendancy and David Shade headed a Fuller throw in goalwards where it was sliced off the line. The ball fell to Gilfedder about four yards out at an angle but he lifted the ball over.

Boston’s 35th minute equaliser was somewhat against the run of play. A long clearance should have been dealt with but the ball skimmed off Shade’s head and fell into the path of Scott Coupland who bent it over Tom Coombe.

Gorleston began the second half well and seven minutes in their possession paid off. The ball was pulled back from the byline into Gilfedder’s stride on the right side of the box and the big man struck his left shot across the keeper and inside the far post.

A quick double from Fuller then secured victory.

There was an element of good fortune in the first one. Boston couldn’t get the ball away and as a defender tried to clear, Fuller closed him down and the ball ricocheted back into the goal.

Two minutes later Gilfedder got a shot away which was blocked. Gilfedder powered on forward and the ball bounced off him towards Fuller at the far post and he bundled it home from close range.

Fuller has now hit the net six times in five games for the Greens.

Substitute Dino Tabakovic came on and was immediately in the action. With two minutes left he tried a curler which drifted wide but a minute later, a nice Fuller through ball sent Tabakovic through and he cheekily chipped the keeper to score his first Gorleston goal.

Match sponsor Mr G Baxter’s Batemans man-of-the-match was Mitch McKay.

Gorleston: Coombe, Ramm, Tipple, McKay, Shade (Norton 73), Taylor (c), Hannant, Cantwell, Gilfedder (Carinhas 68), Fuller, Watts (Tabakovic 80).

Ref: Stephen Macken. Attendance: 101.

Kirkley & Pakefield 2

Gorleston 1

Gorleston were made to pay for a poor first half display as they returned home from Walmer Road empty handed on Tuesday evening.

The Greens made three changes for the short trip over the border.

Jackson Ramm and Ryan Fuller dropped to the bench and Jordan Cantwell was unavailable. In came Luke Goreham, Nelson Carinhas and Peter Lambert.

It was the worst possible start for Gorleston when they fell behind in the second minute through an excellent Kaiden Goldspink strike.

And it quickly got worse for the visitors as Kirkley doubled their lead in the seventh minute through Kyle Haylock.

The hosts had a number of other chances and the Greens were grateful to get to half-time with the deficit only two.

Stewart Larter made a double substitution at the break with Fuller and Ramm replacing David Shade and Elliott Hannant.

Gorleston got themselves back in the game in the 52nd minute when a corner was swung in and Lambert was on hand for a tap in. Lambert has now moved ahead of Phil Wooldridge and Christy Finch in the all time goal scoring charts.

The Greens were much better in the second half but couldn’t find the equaliser and to compound their misery Luke Goreham was shown a red card in injury-time for a raised arm.

Team: Tom Coombe, Jack Tipple, Luke Goreham, Elliott Hannant (Ryan Fuller 46), David Shade (Jackson Ramm 46), Aarron Taylor (c), Nelson Carinhas, Ross Gilfedder, Peter Lambert, Joel Watts.

Gorleston Reserves tasted victory on Saturday when they picked up their first win in Anglian Comnbination Division Two, beating Martham 5-3 thanks to goals from Keegan Middleton (3), Micky Vincent and Tom Norman. Cameron Mallett and Oliver Woodhouse got the goals for the home side.

The Greens’ second string have a day off this Saturday.

The previous week they drew 2-2 at Brandon Town thanks to a goal from Robert Leggett and a last minute penalty equaliser from Adam Thompson.

The Greens U18s suffered a 6-1 defeat at Bungay. They lost 3-2 at Kirkley the previous week with goals from Logan Lonergan and Travis Stanley.

On Thursday, September 13, the young Greens take on Diss at Emerald Park, kick off 7.45pm.