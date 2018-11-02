Gorleston 4 Framlingham Town 1: Ingram’s hat-trick sets up fifth straight win

A Connor Ingram hat-trick helped ensure Gorleston made it five league wins in a row.

Gorleston’s seven-match unbeaten run started with a 2-2 draw at Framlingham, when the Greens had been 2-0 down, and, apart from a period after half-time, it didn’t really look like ending on Saturday.

Stewart Larter named an unchanged line-up from the previous game at Hadleigh, which was also a 4-1 victory.

Before kick-off, a minute’s silence was held in memory of the Leicester owner but also for Linda Cadmore, wife of club chaplain Albert, who also passed away last week. There were also thoughts sent out to Fred Hoyle and Paul Gallant, who are both in hospital.

The match began well for Gorleston who opened the scoring in the third minute. Danny Camish hit a low corner into the near post where it was missed by the defenders and struck home by Ingram from close range.

A minute later Camish came close to extending the lead, drilling narrowly wide, but the Greens doubled their lead in the 18th minute. A ball in to Ross Gilfedder on the edge of the box was laid back into the path of Camish, cutting in from the left wing, and he fired into the bottom corner from 20 yards to make it two goals in two games.

Framlingham got themselves back into the game eight minutes into the second half. A throw-in on the right was flicked on from the edge of the box and Max Willet got in between the defenders to knock the ball past George Parkin.

Gorleston suddenly found themselves on the back foot but got themselves some breathing space in the 68th minute. A great ball from midfield found Ingram in acres of space on the right and as the flag stayed down he raced through and tucked the ball past the keeper. It was his 50th goal for Gorleston, coming in his 95th appearance.

That seemed to knock the fighting spirit out of Framlingham and five minutes later Ingram curled a free-kick over the bar before completing his hat-trick in the 79th minute. Jordan Stanton robbed a defender on the edge of the box and slid the ball through to Ingram inside the six yard box and he tucked the ball under the keeper. Match sponsor was supporter David Hudson who chose Ingram as the Batemans man of the match.

Gorleston: Parkin, Ramm, Mackie, McKay, Shade, Lambert, Ingram, Goreham (capt), Gilfedder (Fuller 74), Stanton (Cantwell 80), Camish (Watts 59). Ref: George Laflin. Attendance: 126.

Gorleston 7 Leiston Reserves 3

Gorleston progressed into the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday evening but were made to work for it in a topsy-turvy game featuring 10 goals.

The Greens made five changes from the league win on Saturday. Mitch McKay, Ross Gilfedder, Jordan Stanton and Dan Camish were rested on the bench while Jackson Ramm had a night off.

In came Elliott Hannant, Aarron Taylor, Ryan Fuller, Jordan Cantwell and Joel Watts.

Gorleston dominated the opening period but had to wait until the 30th minute before they took the lead. Fuller’s shot came back off the post and Cantwell was on hand to finish from six yards for his first goal in a Gorleston shirt.

Cantwell hit the post himself shortly after but then Leiston equalised against the run of play before turning the game on its head two minutes later to put themselves in front at half-time.

Then it was the Greens’ turn to score two in two minutes.

Two minutes into the second half, Gorleston were back on level terms when Fuller equalised from close range. Two minutes later a Connor Ingram corner was headed home powerfully by David Shade but the lead lasted just six minutes before Leiston made it 3-3.

But, two minutes later, Gorleston were back in front when Peter Lambert headed home a long throw from Fuller.

The Greens gave themselves some breathing space 20 minutes later when Fuller got his second of the match. Five minutes after that an excellent move involving Watts and Fuller down the left was completed by a nice finish from Ingram. Fuller then completed his hat-trick as the game entered injury time.

The Batemans man of the match was awarded to Jordan Cantwell.

Gorleston will now be at home to Norwich United in the third round on November 20.

Gorleston: Parkin, Mackie, Goreham, Hannant (Stanton 85), Shade, Taylor (capt), Ingram, Lambert, Fuller 74, Cantwell, Watts. Goals: Cantwell 30; Fuller 47, 77, 90; Shade 49; Lambert 57; Ingram 82.

Gorleston Reserves made comfortable progress in the Norfolk Junior Cup last weekend with an 8-0 victory over AFC Lynn Napier. Scorers were Sam Wooldridge (2), Michael Vincent (2), Dan Goodrum, Logan Lonergan, Jay Turner and Keith Vincent.