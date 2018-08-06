Search

Jockey Jamie Spencer loves being beside the seaside at Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:00 26 August 2018

Jamie Spencer enjoyed another successful visit to Great Yarmouth Racecourse Picture: Leaderboard Photography

¬© Leaderboard Photography 2016

Newmarket trainer George Margarson was delighted when his Protected Guest took the £24,000 feature race at Great Yarmouth’s family fun day – but the honours belonged to Jamie Spencer, who rode a treble.

Ridden by champion apprentice David Egan, Protected Guest easily saw off three rivals to land the spoils, Another Eclipse finishing second some four lengths adrift.

“He is a big baby with a lot to learn and next year he will be a serious horse. He will probably step up from today’s 10 furlongs to a mile and a half,” said the trainer.

Returned at 11/4, Protected Guest had won at the track in June and was fourth on Friday at Newmarket.

“He loves it here as it is a nice, flat track. He didn’t like the ups and downs at Newmarket,” added the trainer.

James Fanshawe’s newcomer Excelled pulled off a 20/1 shock under Daniel Muscutt to win the fillies’ novice stakes over six furlongs. Always handy, the Exceed and Excel filly powered home from 12 rivals, beating another outsider Nostrovia with favourite No Way Jose third.

Spencer had five winners at the course on Tuesday evening and was back in the winner’s enclosure after a typical last-to-first effort on Autumn Splendour, trained by James Tate, in the nursery handicap.

It looked as if Carrie’s Vision would land an all-the-way success, but Spencer took it up 20 yards from the line, to score at 6/1.

To prove that was no fluke, Spencer produced a copycat ride in the next and swooped late on to win on favourite Maverick Officer.

Trained by David Simcock, Maverick Officer burst through when Spencer pressed the accelerator to collect the £16,000 prize, returned at 11/8. Spencer then made it three on the day when he got odds-on favourite Spinart home in the finale.

Norwich City director and Norfolk businessman Michael Foulger collected the opening honours when Right About Now made every yard of the 10-furlong apprentice handicap. Trained by Chris Dwyer, the four-year-old gelding tired in the closing stages under Seamus Cronin, but held on at 6/1 to beat Luna Magic. The penultimate seven-furlong handicap went to 2/1 favourite Colonel Frank under Fran Berry for Mick Quinn.

Other Great Yarmouth sport

