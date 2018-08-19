Norwich Utd 1; Great Yarmouth Town 2: Bloaters celebrate first win of season

Lee Roots scored the winner for Great Yarmouth Town as they returned from Norwich United with an excellent 2-1 win Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Norwich United 1 Great Yarmouth Town 2

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Roots struck five minutes from time to earn the Bloaters their first points of the season on Tuesday night.

There were four changes for the short trip up the A47 with Holmes, Urry, Forbes and Rose being replaced by Ager, Oliver, Ward and Ford.

The visitors were looking for a solution to their defensive problems which had seen them leak 12 goals in their first three league matches.

The home side had the better of a scrappy first half, with Barnes the busier of the two keepers and Jackson hitting the bar from a header.

The first goal game in the 37th minute. A quickly-taken free-kick found Kieran Hagan in space in the penalty area and he jinked inside and fired in a shot to give the Bloaters the lead for the first time this season.

As a poor first half was about to be concluded an innocuous cross into the visitors’ penalty area was not effectively cleared and the ball was bundled home to gift the home side an equaliser.

The Bloaters came out for the second half in a different formation and immediately Roots burst through the home defence and crossed to Eagleton whose goalbound shot was deflected out for a corner.

The Bloaters continued to press forward but a quick break by the home side saw substitute Watts-Sturrock blast over with a dipping shot from 20 yards. With five minutes left Holmes wrestled the ball away and found Roots who showed a good turn of pace as he powered into the box and held off two defenders before firing in a left foot shot into the corner of the net to give the Bloaters the lead. The celebrations clearly demonstrated the relief for the visitors.

The home side threw caution to the wind as they went in search of an equaliser and Barnes punched clear as a dangerous cross came in from Mackie.

Eastaugh saw his header glance wide of the upright and then Jones saw a good strike narrowly clear the bar as the hosts searched for an equaliser.

The Bloaters survived an anxious final five minutes and finally took their first points of the season.

Team: Barnes, Eagleton, Ford, Bartram, Ager (c), Lewis, Roots, Davis, Oliver, Hagan, Ward.

Subs: Forbes, Holmes, Rose, Urry, Perfect.

Newly promoted Great Yarmouth Town Reserves made a poor start to their Anglian Combination Division Three campaign when they were thrashed 7-0 at Heacham. They are away to Hempnall on Saturday (2.30pm).

Wroxham 3 Great Yarmouth Town 1

Great Yarmouth suffered their fourth consecutive defeat of the season and slipped to the bottom of the table at Trafford Park on Friday evening.

Sean Perfect suffered a groin injury in the warm-up and was replaced by Chris Holmes. Lee Roots returned to the side and Jordan Forbes replaced the injured Ady Ager.

The Yachtsmen included former Bloaters Connor Milligan and Cruise Nyadzayo in their line-up alongside ex-Canary Simon Lappin.

The Bloaters enjoyed a decent early spell but just as they were establishing a foothold in the game a long ball saw Miles wriggle clear of two defenders and the ball bounced kindly for him to score into an empty net to give the hosts the lead on 23 minutes.

Bond and Nyadzayo had good chances to extend the lead but the scored remained 1-0 at the break.

The Bloaters showed some good intent at the start of the second half and pressure resulted in Milligan hauling down Hadyn Davis after good work by Ben Lewis. Referee Morrison pointed to the spot and Davis levelled with a crisply taken penalty on 49 minutes.

Wroxham quickly regained the initiative and midway through the half a powerful run into the box was thwarted by Urry. However the youngster was deemed to have mistimed his challenge and referee Morrison awarded a spot-kick to the home side which was duly dispatched by Lappin.

The Yachtsmen were now pressing home their advantage as they mounted a series of quick attacks.

With five minutes left Hagan collided with Milligan as the home defence was finally breached and the goalkeeper was left in a heap on the floor as the rebound fell to a Bloaters’ player on the edge of the box. Morrison halted play but the resultant drop ball was not contested and the ball was returned to the visitors in their own half. They gave the ball straight back and a quick interchange saw Bond in on goal and he finished well to make the game safe.

It was good match for the bumper crowd of 260, with the home side’s quality making them deserved winners. The visitors will have concerns about their defending and will need to attack with more purpose if they are to end their miserable start.

Team: Barnes, Roots, Rose, Bartram, Urry, Forbes (c), Holmes, Eagleton, Lewis, Davis, Hagan. Subs: Sanders, Ward, Oliver, Palmer.