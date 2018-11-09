Search

Advanced search

Great Yarmouth Town 1 Woodbridge Town 2: Bloaters lose again despite taking lead

PUBLISHED: 09:43 16 November 2018

The Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League's chosen charity Blow the whistle on cancers of the oesophagus and stomach presented representative Ed Chung with a cheque for £5,225.28. The honours were performed by league chairman Shaun Platten and Gorleston legend Sammy Morgan. The money was raised by bucket collections at many of the Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League clubs on Sunday mornings, collections at the NSYFL finals at Emerald Park and an evening with Darren Eadie and Jamie Cureton including a memorabilia auction Picture: LEAGUE

The Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League's chosen charity Blow the whistle on cancers of the oesophagus and stomach presented representative Ed Chung with a cheque for £5,225.28. The honours were performed by league chairman Shaun Platten and Gorleston legend Sammy Morgan. The money was raised by bucket collections at many of the Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League clubs on Sunday mornings, collections at the NSYFL finals at Emerald Park and an evening with Darren Eadie and Jamie Cureton including a memorabilia auction Picture: LEAGUE

Archant

Great Yarmouth Town slipped five points adrift at the foot of the table after suffering another home defeat.

Adam Mason summed up his feelings before the game in the matchday programme, saying: “We have had players leave, coaches leave and volunteers go sick, but we stand united in a battle with a message which is now quite clear: do all you can to stay in the division.”

There was plenty of pre-match optimism, with Joel Glover partnering Chris Holmes up front and the return of skipper Ady Ager.

The Bloaters got off to their customary good start as Holmes found space to shoot but his goal bound effort was deflected wide. Miles Palmer was enjoying himself on the wing and his cross finished at the feet of Holmes and his fierce drive was deflected away for another corner.

Murrell then hit the post for the visitors from a corner but on 19 minutes a cross by Palmer deceived a defender and the ball fell to Aaron Sanders who finished well to give the Bloaters a deserved lead.

It could have been doubled when Palmer again provided an excellent delivery and Sanders was inches away from a second goal. However the hosts’ optimism was halted in its tracks when they allowed an easy opportunity for Holmes to cross and Kelsey Trotter rose highest to glance a fine header past Barnes.

A significant half-time change for the visitors saw the addition of ex-Ipswich Town player Carlos Edwards and within nine minutes they were ahead. A short corner was not dealt with by the home side and the ball fell to Garningham whose goalbound effort was deflected at least once, deceiving Barnes, and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

The home side responded and keeper Alfie Strong make a great save from Palmer’s free-kick, which was bound for the top corner. Eagleton was then replaced to give a debut to youth player Connor Smith. Within minutes he had found a pass into Glover who went through to finish well, but was called back for a tight offside decision.

Smith was then involved in a nice move with Glover and this time Sanders finished well but was again denied by an offside flag, much to the frustration of the home faithful.

With five minutes left the hosts managed to break free after a good spell of possession by the visitors and a swift exchange of passes saw Holmes in a good position to score but his shot fizzed over.

Team: Barnes, Roots, Savage, Bartram, Ager (c), Urry, Palmer, Eagleton, Glover, Holmes, Sanders.

Subs: Smith, McAra, G Ford. Att: 104.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth sport

Great Yarmouth Town 1 Woodbridge Town 2: Bloaters lose again despite taking lead

9 minutes ago
The Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League's chosen charity Blow the whistle on cancers of the oesophagus and stomach presented representative Ed Chung with a cheque for £5,225.28. The honours were performed by league chairman Shaun Platten and Gorleston legend Sammy Morgan. The money was raised by bucket collections at many of the Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League clubs on Sunday mornings, collections at the NSYFL finals at Emerald Park and an evening with Darren Eadie and Jamie Cureton including a memorabilia auction Picture: LEAGUE

Great Yarmouth Town slipped five points adrift at the foot of the table after suffering another home defeat.

National cycling championships to be hosted in Norfolk, it is revealed

Mon, 12:37 Marc Betts
Norfolk will be hosting the National Road Championships next June. Picture: Julian Claxton

National road cycling championships will next year be hosted in Norfolk, it has been announced.

Gorleston 4 Framlingham Town 1: Ingram’s hat-trick sets up fifth straight win

Friday, November 9, 2018 g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​g​
Match sponsor David Hudson presents Connor Ingram with the Batemans man of the match award Picture: DAVID HARDY

A Connor Ingram hat-trick helped ensure Gorleston made it five league wins in a row.

Annual Norfolk boxing show to commemorate the Armistice

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Abigail Nicholson
Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to the Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent. Picture: Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club

Kingfisher Amateur Boxing Club will return to Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome for a special show, marking 100 years since guns fell silent.

Most Read

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Wed, 12:29 Liz Coates
Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman following a theft in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Tue, 13:10 Liz Coates
Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

The man who was killed in a fatal stabbing in Great Yarmouth has been named.

Read more
Norwich Magistrates Court

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

Yesterday, 14:16 Joseph Norton
Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A young girl left severely disabled after mistakes were made during her birth at a Norfolk hospital will receive an extra £600,000 in damages.

Read more

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Wed, 12:20 Joseph Norton
Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Residents in Great Yarmouth will be able to enjoy having their favourite fast food orders delivered right to their doorstep thanks to a new delivery service.

Read more
Norwich

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Wed, 14:51 Liz Coates
Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Homes are going up on a pub’s garden as it looks for ways to thrive.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy