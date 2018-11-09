Great Yarmouth Town 1 Woodbridge Town 2: Bloaters lose again despite taking lead

Great Yarmouth Town slipped five points adrift at the foot of the table after suffering another home defeat.

Adam Mason summed up his feelings before the game in the matchday programme, saying: “We have had players leave, coaches leave and volunteers go sick, but we stand united in a battle with a message which is now quite clear: do all you can to stay in the division.”

There was plenty of pre-match optimism, with Joel Glover partnering Chris Holmes up front and the return of skipper Ady Ager.

The Bloaters got off to their customary good start as Holmes found space to shoot but his goal bound effort was deflected wide. Miles Palmer was enjoying himself on the wing and his cross finished at the feet of Holmes and his fierce drive was deflected away for another corner.

Murrell then hit the post for the visitors from a corner but on 19 minutes a cross by Palmer deceived a defender and the ball fell to Aaron Sanders who finished well to give the Bloaters a deserved lead.

It could have been doubled when Palmer again provided an excellent delivery and Sanders was inches away from a second goal. However the hosts’ optimism was halted in its tracks when they allowed an easy opportunity for Holmes to cross and Kelsey Trotter rose highest to glance a fine header past Barnes.

A significant half-time change for the visitors saw the addition of ex-Ipswich Town player Carlos Edwards and within nine minutes they were ahead. A short corner was not dealt with by the home side and the ball fell to Garningham whose goalbound effort was deflected at least once, deceiving Barnes, and the ball ended up in the back of the net.

The home side responded and keeper Alfie Strong make a great save from Palmer’s free-kick, which was bound for the top corner. Eagleton was then replaced to give a debut to youth player Connor Smith. Within minutes he had found a pass into Glover who went through to finish well, but was called back for a tight offside decision.

Smith was then involved in a nice move with Glover and this time Sanders finished well but was again denied by an offside flag, much to the frustration of the home faithful.

With five minutes left the hosts managed to break free after a good spell of possession by the visitors and a swift exchange of passes saw Holmes in a good position to score but his shot fizzed over.

Team: Barnes, Roots, Savage, Bartram, Ager (c), Urry, Palmer, Eagleton, Glover, Holmes, Sanders.

Subs: Smith, McAra, G Ford. Att: 104.