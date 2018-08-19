Search

Advanced search

Caister top early standings

PUBLISHED: 15:23 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:23 19 August 2018

Action from Long Stratton's home win over Sheringham Picture: Robert Walkley

Action from Long Stratton's home win over Sheringham Picture: Robert Walkley

Archant

The new-look Caister side top the early standings in the Premier Division after another big win.

Ricci Butler’s team thumped Hellesdon 6-2, making it two wins out of two and 10 goals already.

Karl Ingram and George Branden helped themselves to a brace apiece, with Ashley King and Allan Barrett also on target. Hellesdon’s goals came from Tony Maxwell.

Acle United opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Bradenham Wanderers, now managed by their former boss Robert Taylor. George Diggins and Luke Thacker got Acle’s goals.

James Bemrose scored the only goal of the game as Long Stratton beat Sheringham, while the match between St Andrews and Blofield United was postponed.

In Division one, Yelverton top the table with maximum points from two games and no goals conceded – they beat North Walsham 6-0 at the weekend.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth sport

Caister top early standings

Sunday, August 19, 2018 Chris lakey
Action from Long Stratton's home win over Sheringham Picture: Robert Walkley

The new-look Caister side top the early standings in the Premier Division after another big win.

Time to Nominate Somebody Exceptional in the Norfolk Sports Awards 2018

Friday, August 17, 2018 Chris Lakey
Reigning Sports Personality of the Year, Kimberley Morrison Picture: Sonya Duncan

The time has come to recognise the efforts of Norfolk’s most exceptional sportsmen and women.

Hullbridge Sports 2 Gorleston 1: Late misery for the Greens in FA Cup

Friday, August 17, 2018
Ross Gilfedder gets in a cross for Gorleston during their unlucky FA Cup defeat Picture: DAVID HARDY

Gorleston were hit by a sucker punch late in a game they should have sewn up by half-time.

Gallery: Record turnout of runners at Great Yarmouth Half Marathon

Monday, August 13, 2018 Mark Armstrong
Runners in action at the Great Yarmouth Half Marathon. Picture: Elise Mitchell

A record field of 380 runners took part in the Great Yarmouth Road Runners’ Half Marathon on Sunday.

Most Read

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

Yesterday, 08:45 Anthony Carroll
The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

Demolition crews have begun work at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby,

Read more

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Monday, August 6, 2018 Sophie Wyllie
Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

Searches are taking place for a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from home.

Read more
Trafalgar College

NHS device scandal may have killed Great Yarmouth man

Yesterday, 09:01 Geraldine Scott
Evelyn and Michael Shuckford: Family picture

A Great Yarmouth man was one of at least four patients who may have died when the NHS continued using syringe drivers over which safety concerns had been raised.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

Two men arrested after being spotted stealing bikes on CCTV and chased by police

Yesterday, 16:29 Eleanor Pringle
The bus lane near Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Street View

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft having been spotted and chased by police after they stole a pair of bikes in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Yesterday, 17:35 Anthony Carroll
Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Police are searching for a man from the Great Yarmouth area who went missing this afternoon.

Read more

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy