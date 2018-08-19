Caister top early standings

Action from Long Stratton's home win over Sheringham Picture: Robert Walkley Archant

The new-look Caister side top the early standings in the Premier Division after another big win.

Ricci Butler’s team thumped Hellesdon 6-2, making it two wins out of two and 10 goals already.

Karl Ingram and George Branden helped themselves to a brace apiece, with Ashley King and Allan Barrett also on target. Hellesdon’s goals came from Tony Maxwell.

Acle United opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Bradenham Wanderers, now managed by their former boss Robert Taylor. George Diggins and Luke Thacker got Acle’s goals.

James Bemrose scored the only goal of the game as Long Stratton beat Sheringham, while the match between St Andrews and Blofield United was postponed.

In Division one, Yelverton top the table with maximum points from two games and no goals conceded – they beat North Walsham 6-0 at the weekend.