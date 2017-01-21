Search

Advanced search

On your marks! Tough invited to get going at Hunny Bell Cross Country

17:40 23 January 2017

Hunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Runners and Volunteers from the Hunny Bell Cross Country Race. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Hunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Runners and Volunteers from the Hunny Bell Cross Country Race. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

Runners are being invited to line up for one of the county’s best and toughest races.

Comment
Hunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREHunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Hunny Bell Cross Country is taking place at the Stody Estate, near Holt on Sunday, March 5.

Now in its 11th year, the event is organised by the Break Charity which supports vulnerable Norfolk children, young people and their families.

There will be four categories for runners with two race times:

9.45am - Juniors (Under 13s / Under 18s), 2.4 miles, £5 entry

Hunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREHunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

10.30am - Seniors/veterans (over 50’s), 5 miles, £15 entry.

The Hunny Bell Trophy will be presented to the male and female with the best time. There are also prizes for winners in every category and a medal for each runner.

The race is supported by the North Norfolk Beach Runners with timing courtesy of Total Race Timing.

Entrants can register online at www.break-charity.org, through the event page on facebook - Hunny Bell Cross Country 2017 or by contacting Sarah Bunn on 07826 893368/sarah.bunn@break-charity.

The Hunny Bell pub dog, Sheamus, is encouraging his fellow four legged friends to raise funds to change young lives and enjoy a fantastic Sunday morning stroll around the Stody Estate on race day.

This special event is in conjunction with race partner and sponsor, The Hunny Bell pub. Dog walkers will be able to park at The Hunny Bell and set off from 10.45am on the 2.5 mile route.​

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other Great Yarmouth sport

On your marks! Tough invited to get going at Hunny Bell Cross Country

46 minutes ago Miles Jermy
Hunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Runners and Volunteers from the Hunny Bell Cross Country Race. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Runners are being invited to line up for one of the county’s best and toughest races.

Tough draws for Alfie Hewett at Australian Open

09:21 David Freezer
Alfie Hewett is preparing for the Australian Open. Picture: Akira Ando

Alfie Hewett will face world number two Stephane Houdet in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open men’s wheelchair singles on Wednesday.

Thurlow Nunn League: Gorleston take awful loss ‘on the chin’ and learn their lessons

Saturday, January 21, 2017 David Freezer david.freezer@archant.co.uk Twitter @davefreezer
An early chance for Joel Watts in Gorlestons 8-2 defeat at Newmarket. Photo: DAVID HARDY

Losing 8-2 at Newmarket has already been forgotten about by Gorleston boss Ricci Butler as he looks to get his team back on track when they host Ipswich Wanderers today.

Big crowds at Potters to see singles rivals step up battle at World Indoor Bowls Championships

Thursday, January 19, 2017 David Rhys Jones
The portable rink and auditorium in Potters International Arena. Photos: DRJBOWLSPIX

The International Arena at Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea came alive when a couple of coach-loads of supporters turned up to cheer on their club-mates, James Rippey and Tony Webb, from Chelmsford and Hitchin respectively.

Most Read

Man in serious condition after Great Yarmouth assault

09:56 David Hannant
Picture: ARCHANT

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
James Paget University Hospital

More than 1,000 jobs on offer at fayre in Yarmouth

Yesterday, 14:58 Kieran Lynch
View south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

Jobseekers in Great Yarmouth are invited to a jobs fair.

Read more

Suits stolen in Gorleston burglary

10:33 David Hannant
Police are investigating a burglary in Gorleston Picture: Ian Burt

Five suits, a watch and cash were stolen from a home in Gorleston in a burglary over the weekend.

Read more
Gary Brown

Seriously stupid! Chilling photo prompts warning over dangers of walking on ice

08:50 Ally McGilvray
The Coastguard have issued a warning about the danger of walking on ice. Picture: Submitted

A chilling photograph has emerged of a toddler being carried on thin ice at one of the county’s best known beauty spots.

Read more
Norwich

Stores customers get a gift surprise on Blue Monday

16:57 Anne Edwards
Checkout manager Karen Berry from the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth with winner Catherine Taylor.

Local stores brightened the lives of customers earlier this year with a gift card giveaway.

Read more
Tesco

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up