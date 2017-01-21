On your marks! Tough invited to get going at Hunny Bell Cross Country

Hunny Bell Cross Country Charity race in aid of BREAK on the Stody Estate. Runners and Volunteers from the Hunny Bell Cross Country Race. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

Runners are being invited to line up for one of the county’s best and toughest races.

The Hunny Bell Cross Country is taking place at the Stody Estate, near Holt on Sunday, March 5.

Now in its 11th year, the event is organised by the Break Charity which supports vulnerable Norfolk children, young people and their families.

There will be four categories for runners with two race times:

9.45am - Juniors (Under 13s / Under 18s), 2.4 miles, £5 entry

10.30am - Seniors/veterans (over 50’s), 5 miles, £15 entry.

The Hunny Bell Trophy will be presented to the male and female with the best time. There are also prizes for winners in every category and a medal for each runner.

The race is supported by the North Norfolk Beach Runners with timing courtesy of Total Race Timing.

Entrants can register online at www.break-charity.org, through the event page on facebook - Hunny Bell Cross Country 2017 or by contacting Sarah Bunn on 07826 893368/sarah.bunn@break-charity.

The Hunny Bell pub dog, Sheamus, is encouraging his fellow four legged friends to raise funds to change young lives and enjoy a fantastic Sunday morning stroll around the Stody Estate on race day.

This special event is in conjunction with race partner and sponsor, The Hunny Bell pub. Dog walkers will be able to park at The Hunny Bell and set off from 10.45am on the 2.5 mile route.​