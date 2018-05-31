Video

7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service Archant

With the August Bank Holiday just around the corner, here are some ideas to kickstart a weekend of summer fun.

1. Miss Saigon

August 15 to September 15

From £40

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical Miss Saigon is embarking on a major UK Tour. A recent smash hit in the West End and Broadway, this epic production with a company of 60 lands in Norwich this August.

In the last days of the Vietnam War, 17 year-old Kim is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer.

There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

There is local interest too with Ashley Gilmour, from Feltwell, playing the lead role of Chris in the show.

2. Village at War: Life on the Home Front

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse

August 26 to August 27

Adult £15, concessions £14.25, young person (4-18) £12.75

Step back to the 1940s home front this August Bank Holiday with Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse’s Village at War.

Discover how the people of Norfolk helped feed themselves despite harsh rationing during the Second World War.

The “Dig for Victory” campaign was started in Britain soon after the war began. Formal gardens, lawns and even sports pitches were transformed into allotments, large and small, and everybody on the home front was encouraged to become a vegetable grower.

Lend a hand and help us tend to the Gressenhall allotment.

The annual Village at War event once again promises to deliver an impressive display of home front history.

Stroll around military and civilian vehicles and meet costumed characters from both the British and American forces.

Enjoy toe tapping 1940s music and live radio shows from the talented ‘Timescape’, and see just how far the rations can be stretched with cooking in the farmhouse kitchen.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm on both days.

3. Plant Fair

Hethersett Village Hall

August 26

Free

The Norfolk Plant Heritage Group is committed to encouraging its members to grow historic, unusual and threatened plants, to share plants with other members, to help preserve genetic material and biodiversity and to ensure a rich horticultural environment for future generations: conservation through cultivation.

This is carried out in various ways.

Plant Heritage is lucky to have holders of more than 600 National Plant Collections around the UK amongst its members. This means that they search out and grow the widest range of their special interest plant groups.

As a membership organisation, Plant Heritage’s network of local groups around the country, organise events to keep plant variety in our gardens.

With exhibitors from nurseries from around East Anglia and farther afield, itt’s a great way to buy reasonably priced, good quality plants. The sale runs from 10am to 1pm.

4. Trunchonbury Festival

The Paddock, Mundesley Road, Trunch

August 24 to 26

Weekend ticket £50, day ticket £15

This year’s event includes acts from the county’s finest musicians, as well as family friendly activities such as Burt’s Amazing Animals and the Medieval Village.

There will also be stalls and a food court, the Trunchonbury Arms, a Real Ale and Cider Bar, as well as a horsebox serving as a prosecco and gin outlet, and a converted double decker bus hosting Blakey’s Bar.

Each morning campers will be woken to gentle music and yoga at the main stage, and throughout the day workshops are on offer to get involved with in the Performing Arts tent.

This tent also provides the opportunity to see some up and coming comedians in action, as well as seeing new takes on classic plays.

Sunday will be Ladies Day, as tradition dictates.

5. Aylsham Show

Blickling Hall

August 27

£18

The Aylsham Show is a traditional one-day show on August Bank Holiday Monday. For over seventy years, the show has been at the heart of Norfolk’s agricultural and social calendar.

Visitors will find something that caters to all tastes.

There will be have animal exhibitors and competitions, as well as wonderful displays in the main ring. Sideshows such as classic cars, the starting handle club (for classic engines) and many more will keep everyone entertained.

The show is a popular day out for families (children 16 and under enter free) and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

6. Royal Air Force Open Day

Bircham Newton Heritage Centre

August 26 to August 27

Free

The Heritage Centre at Bircham Newton has a unique collection of memorabilia from the former Royal Air Force station’s past service, which spanned more than 44 years, including two world wars and the Cold War.

On display are photographs and personal memories of servicemen who served there and other related items from its fascinating history. The centre is manned and run entirely by volunteers, many of whom are ex-servicemen or children of service personnel.

Close by there are two stone memorials to remember those who served at Bircham Newton and its main satellite airfield near Docking. The open day runs from 10am to 4pm and entrance is free.

7. Auction and World Crabbing Competition

Cromer Town Centre

August 26

Free

Head to the coast for the World Crabbing Competition as a team or individual competitor - go to your assigned pitch and try to catch the most crabs or the biggest crab.

Registration starts at 9.30am with the competition kicking off at 10.30am. Winners will be announced on the Pier at 1.30pm.

There will also be over 50 craftspeople and local food, and drink producers, who grow, rear, produce and sell their products in North Norfolk.