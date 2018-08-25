Search

Former reporter Keith Skipper to make trip back in time to Caister

PUBLISHED: 11:27 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:27 31 August 2018

One of the highlight’s of Keith Skipper's newspaper career- winning a new friend at a Great Yarmouth fete in the mid-1960s.

Archant

Norfolk writer, broadcaster and entertainer Keith Skipper is preparing for an emotional pilgrimage towards his playful past in Caister.

As a Yarmouth Mercury reporter in the mid-1960s, he turned out for the village cricket club on a regular basis and maintained links for about 20 seasons.

He will share happy memories of “a mightily average performer” along with tales about his days on the Yarmouth and district news beat at a special evening to be staged in Caister Council Hall on Friday, September 7.

“I jumped at the chance to return to the scene of so many cheerful chapters in my Norfolk life, even if it does mean owning up to occasionally proving more of a hindrance than help to the Caister cricket cause” said Keith.

“Thank goodness most of the matches in which I played were tied up more with pints and party pieces than with league points and cup progress”.

Yarmouth Mercury colleague David Wakefield started the tradition of local reporters turning out for Caister after attending their annual dinner and sampling an appealing brand of comradeship and fun.

“He told me they didn’t take it too seriously. That must be why they tolerated my shortcomings for so long” chuckled Keith.

Other reporters to play cricket for Caister alongside him included Mike Farman, Richard Futter and Andy Knowles.

After leaving Yarmouth, Skip carved out a career as Norwich City football correspondent with both the Evening News and Eastern Daily Press before leaving newspapers and forming part of the team setting up BBC Radio Norfolk in 1980.

He spent 15 full-time years behind the microphone and then turned freelance to pursue fresh writing and entertaining roles.

Keith was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk in 2003 and awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List four years later for services to the Norfolk community.

An Evening with Keith Skipper at Caister Council Hall sees doors open at 6.30 pm with yarns and memories flowing on stage from an hour later.

Tickets are £10, including refreshments, and available in advance from the Beach Road Community Centre. Telephone on 01493 721 862.

