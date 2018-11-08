Search

Caribbean takeaway Coral Bay set to open second stall in Norwich

08 November, 2018 - 15:35
Conroy Robinson opened a Carribean takeaway on Great Yarmouth Market in 2017. Credit: George Ryan

Conroy Robinson opened a Carribean takeaway on Great Yarmouth Market in 2017. Credit: George Ryan

Archant

A taste of the Caribbean is coming to Norwich Market and will serve everything from jerk chicken to curried goat.

Coral Bay is set to open in Norwich Market this November Credit: Coral BayCoral Bay is set to open in Norwich Market this November Credit: Coral Bay

Coral Bay first opened at Great Yarmouth Market in April 2017 as Jamaica-born Conroy Robinson left his job in a warehouse to follow his passion for cooking.

Following the success of the first takeaway, which he owns with wife Sarah, the second Coral Bay is set to open this Saturday, November 10 in the city.

Mr Robinson, who is the youngest of eight children, was taught to cook by his late mother Deloris and has lived in the UK for the last 18 years.

“The business started when I was cooking for family and friends at home and they said it was really nice food and I should open a takeaway.

“I’ve got a large customer base in Great Yarmouth with many from Norwich who are visiting the town.

“I’ve decided to open in Norwich Market as I can reach lots of people and there is a wide variety of food stalls so it will fit in well.”

Despite the stall being located near chain Caribbean restaurant Turtle Bay, Mr Robinson insists his food is completely different.

Dishes on offer will include curried goat, jerk chicken and ackee and salt fish which is the Jamaican national dish and he is looking forward to introducing people to food they have never tried before.

Coral Bay food includes jerk chicken and curried goat Credit: Coral BayCoral Bay food includes jerk chicken and curried goat Credit: Coral Bay

“We are unique and doing something completely different to somewhere like Turtle Bay.

“We do a very specific Western Jamaican cuisine - they may serve some of the same food but we make it in a very different way.

“All my recipes come from my mum, as a boy I wasn’t allowed in the kitchen but as she got older and developed arthritis she taught me to cook.

“She would be very proud.”

Coral Bay is coming to Norwich Credit: Coral BayCoral Bay is coming to Norwich Credit: Coral Bay

Coral Bay opens in Norwich Market stall 84/row D and will be open Monday to Saturday 11am to 4pm.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth events

