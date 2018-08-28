Everything you need to know about the Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth
PUBLISHED: 14:13 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:13 06 September 2018
(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY
Around 30,000 people are expected to flock to the 19th annual Maritime Festival in Great Yarmouth this weekend.
The action on the South Quay will start at 10am on Saturday and will run until 5pm on Sunday.
This year there is a special focus on two centenaries - the impact on Great Yarmouth of the First World War 100 years after it ended, and the Suffragette movement.
Festival times:
Saturday 10am to 6pm
Sunday 10am to 5pm
Prices:
Entry is free but a donation of £2 per person is requested to help fund the event.
Car Parking:
Visitors can park at a variety car parks in the town centre including;
North Drive car park
St. Nicholas car park
Fullers car park
Palmers car park
Attractions:
Ships and Boats:
This years ships include;
George Stephenson - A new steam ship built using recycled or salvaged materials.
Triton - The world’s largest motor-powered trimaran research vessel from Gardline.
MTB 102 – A historic motor torpedo boat.
AMS 60 Bernisse – A 1953 Belgian minesweeper, originally called Spa.
Lydia Eva - The herring drifter now a floating museum featuring local fishing heritage.
MV Tritton - A trimaran vessel and former prototype British warship demonstrator for the UK’s Defence Evaluation and Research Agency.
RNLI, Great Yarmouth & Gorleston - Celebrating nearly 200 years as a lifeboat station, Great Yarmouth & Gorleston has been presented with 58 awards for outstanding rescues.
Laura Moncur lifeboat - The recently restored Watson 10 lifeboat worked as the RNLI Buckie lifeboat from 1960 to 1984 then served as a relief boat until 1998, saving 47 lives.
Music:
Musicians will be performing on the main stage, at the Fo’c’sle acoustic performance area and in Horatio’s Bar all weekend long. This includes;
The Rogues Shanty Buoys - A Lowestoft band who sing sea shanties and arias about the sea.
Sheringham Shantymem - This popular group consists of both serving and former lifeboatmen who have developed their own unique style of performing.
The Sea Band - A rip-roaring new combination of well established traditional singers and musicians.
Mollyhawks - Great Yarmouth shanty duo Sue and John Griffiths perform an acapella harmony to old and new shanties.
Norwich Samba Band - For almost 20 years they have been thrilling crowds at carnivals, festivals and shows with their infectious blend of music, dance and colour.
Other entertainment:
Horatio Herring and Mrs H - Arrived in Great Yarmouth in an unmarked fishing trawler in 2003 and offered his services as the mascot of the
Maritime Festival.
Admiral Lord Nelson and Lady Emma - Meet Admiral Lord Nelson, the greatest naval hero and his good Lady Emma.
Free activities and exhibitions:
The RSPB - They will be promoting their ‘Giving Nature a Home’ campaign and keeping children busy with some craft activities.
Punch and Judy - Enjoy the puppet wizardry in the traditional and timeless children’s theatre.
Children’s craft marquee - Join in and make your own ocean life creative colouring decoration of a turtle, dolphin or lobster.