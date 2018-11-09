Search

Sir Ian McKellen offering free tickets to 80-year-olds in bonus Norwich show

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 12 November 2018

Ian McKellen is coming to 80 stages across the UK to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2019 Credit: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Ian McKellen is coming to 80 stages across the UK to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2019 Credit: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Archant

Following the announcement on Friday of Sir Ian McKellan’s 80th birthday tour in 2019, we can exclusively reveal he is doing an extra Norwich show to a specially invited audience.

Ian Mckellen as Gangalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Photo: Outnow.ch/New Line CinemaIan Mckellen as Gangalf in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Photo: Outnow.ch/New Line Cinema

Star of stage and screen Sir Ian is coming to venues across the UK next year, including dates at The Maddermarket Theatre from March 29 to 30 and Norwich Playhouse April 24 to 25.

Whilst tickets to the Playhouse shows have sold out, if you are celebrating your 80th birthday in 2019 then you could be in luck.

A bonus show of his Tolkein, Shakespeare, others...and you! tour is taking place on Thursday, April 25 at 2.30pm.

A total of 80 people who celebrate their 80th birthday in 2019 plus a guest will be able to enjoy the bonus performance free of charge.

The Norwich Playhouse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Norwich Playhouse. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant is working alongside the Norwich Playhouse to find the VIP guests, who will need to celebrate their 80th birthday between January 1 and December 31 2019 and be a Norfolk resident.

To be a member of the audience, they must fit the criteria above and email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk with their details.

READ MORE: Sir Ian McKellen coming to two Norwich theatres to celebrate 80th birthday

Make sure to include your name, address, date of birth, daytime phone number and if you have any specific access issues.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: “Ian McKellen has to be one of the most talented and inspirational actors this country has produced, therefore we are honoured to be able to give our readers the chance to enjoy such a special, intimate afternoon in his company.”

Sir Ian McKellen during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios.Sir Ian McKellen during filming of the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios.

The idea behind the tour is to support theatres by helping to fundraise for projects important to them and his tour dates at the Playhouse will support the ongoing work with older people there and at sister venues Norwich Theatre Royal and Stage Two.

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse are committed to Norfolk and its communities.

“We are delighted to be able to invite some very special residents of the county to come and be a part of this very special celebration with one of this country’s finest and most respected actors.”

The show will be a mix of anecdote and acting, celebrating his countless roles including Gandalf in Lord of the Rings.

Tickets to Ian McKellen’s Maddermarket Theatre dates also go on general sale on Friday, November 16 and they will also be running a £10 ticket ballot for students and unwaged.

