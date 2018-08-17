Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month

Pictute: Joe Pasquale Tour

One of the country’s favourite comedians, Joe Pasquale, will be visiting the coast this year to celebrate 30 years in the business.

The comedian will have audiences in stitches at his show at Great Yarmouth’s Britannia Pier on August 25.

Mr Pasquale is best known for being crowned King of the Jungle in 2004 on the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here series, before learning to skate in Dancing on Ice in 2013, as well as hosting The Price Is Right on ITV.

He’s also a regular on Tonight At The London Palladium.

Of his tour, ‘A Few of My Favourite Things’, Mr Pasquale said: “It will be singing, dancing, music, magic, mind-reading, painting and a lot of audience participation. It’s me going out there and having a laugh. I can’t wait!

“I never thought I’d still be doing comedy 30 years later. I initially did it because I didn’t want to work for a living, but 30 years later I’m still doing it. It’s busy, but it doesn’t seem like work at all.”

You can buy tickets via the Britannia Pier website or call 01493 842914.