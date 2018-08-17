Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Tourism Awards GoGoHares Shop

Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month

PUBLISHED: 10:39 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:12 20 August 2018

Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month. Pictute: Joe Pasquale Tour

Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month. Pictute: Joe Pasquale Tour

Joe Pasquale Tour

One of the country’s favourite comedians, Joe Pasquale, will be visiting the coast this year to celebrate 30 years in the business.

The comedian will have audiences in stitches at his show at Great Yarmouth’s Britannia Pier on August 25.

Mr Pasquale is best known for being crowned King of the Jungle in 2004 on the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here series, before learning to skate in Dancing on Ice in 2013, as well as hosting The Price Is Right on ITV.

He’s also a regular on Tonight At The London Palladium.

Of his tour, ‘A Few of My Favourite Things’, Mr Pasquale said: “It will be singing, dancing, music, magic, mind-reading, painting and a lot of audience participation. It’s me going out there and having a laugh. I can’t wait!

“I never thought I’d still be doing comedy 30 years later. I initially did it because I didn’t want to work for a living, but 30 years later I’m still doing it. It’s busy, but it doesn’t seem like work at all.”

You can buy tickets via the Britannia Pier website or call 01493 842914.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth events

Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month

Yesterday, 10:39 Eleanor Pringle
Comedy star Joe Pasquale will be visiting Great Yarmouth this month. Pictute: Joe Pasquale Tour

One of the country’s favourite comedians, Joe Pasquale, will be visiting the coast this year to celebrate 30 years in the business.

Video: Hippodrome Circus Summer Spectacular review: A Great Yarmouth delight whatever the weather

Friday, August 17, 2018 Stacia Briggs
Many of the acts taking part in the opening sequence of the Hippodrome Circus Summer Show at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Great Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus Summer Spectacular is an absolute delight, whatever the weather. Roll up, roll up for a show that you’ll remember forever.

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk on a rainy day

Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Michael Popp
Poppy and Ella's day out at the Great Yarmouth Sea Life Centre. Picture: Peter Eaglen

You don’t have to spend the week hiding from the rain - from the King of Rock and Roll to steam train rides, we take a look at what you can get up to this week.

Norfolk sisters who joined Circus Fantasia in Hemsby this week

Thursday, August 9, 2018 Liz Nice
Norfolk born Packham sisters are stars of the skies

Running away to join the circus is a dream for some, but two talented Norfolk aerialists did just that and became a huge hit with audiences. Alan Ayres caught up with them in Cromer.

Most Read This Week

Video: Demolition work starts on Pontins blaze site

The demolition began today at the former Pontins site in Hemsby. Picture: Anglian Demolition and Asbestos Ltd.

“We are at our complete wits’ end with worry” - Dad’s emotional appeal for missing 12-year-old son

Dylan Blower, 12, who has gone missing from his home in Southtown near Great Yarmouth. Pcture: DAMIEN BLOWER

NHS device scandal may have killed Great Yarmouth man

Evelyn and Michael Shuckford: Family picture

Two men arrested after being spotted stealing bikes on CCTV and chased by police

The bus lane near Market Gates Shopping Centre in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Google Street View

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is missing Picture: Norfolk police

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy