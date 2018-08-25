Outdoor painting challenge to set up its easel in Yarmouth

An artist at work at a previous Paint Out.The challenge is coming to Yarmouth on Saturday PHOTO: Sarah Young Sarah Young

An outdoor painting challenge is setting up its easel in Great Yarmouth on Saturday.

Up to 20 artists will be breaking out their acrylics and mixing their watercolours in a bid to render the best image of what they see before them.

Paint Out has previously staged art sessions in Wells and Norwich and is coming to Yarmouth for the first time.

Organiser Sarah Young said she had had great fun flitting in and out of the town looking for picture-perfect views for the artists to have a go at.

She said it was a good opportunity for the public to see professional artists at work outside of their studios and then to vote for their favourite at an exhibition being staged at the Time and Tide Museum the same night 5-7pm.

The event ties in with the latest exhibition at the museum showcasing the works of masters like Constable who depicted the town as they saw it in their day.

Mrs Young said: “It is fun to watch and people find it fascinating because they are creating an image in under three hours and people are amazed.

“I have had a lovely time going backwards and forwards to Yarmouth exploring.

“It is a competition and there will be prizes as well as people’s choice.”

Artists will be painting along the seafront in the morning possibly taking in the piers, circus, landaus and bucket and spade shops.

In the afternoon they will move to the quay close to the Lydia Eva.

Paintings on show at the exhibition will be for sale until September 9.