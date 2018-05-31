Search

Peter Andre and Leo Sayer among the stars coming to a Norfolk resort

PUBLISHED: 08:06 25 August 2018

Leo Sayer is among the stars coming to Potters Resort. Picture submitted

Leo Sayer is among the stars coming to Potters Resort. Picture submitted

Archant

Autumn sees the stars come out at Potters Resort and highlights not to be missed include Peter Andre, Leo Sayer and Joe Pasquale. Plus some incredible tributes to Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé, and a night dedicated to the musicals.

Palms heath and fitness at Potters Resort. Picture submittedPalms heath and fitness at Potters Resort. Picture submitted

These One Night Breaks are held on Sundays, and as well as the entertainment in the state-of-the-art Atlas Theatre, guests enjoy a five-course dinner served with a selection of wines, comfortable accommodation, a midnight dish of the day, use of the extensive sports and leisure facilities, activities, live evening and late night entertainment, and breakfast the following morning. Nestled in 65 acres at Hopton-on-Sea, the five-star Potters Resort includes all of this in the break price.

Potters Resort offers up to 100 different activities from archery to zumba. Relax or spend your days on Segways, kurling, at exercise and dance classes, doing quizzes, having a go at bowls, speeding on rally karts, and playing tennis, pitch ‘n’ putt or squash. How much you do is always up to you!

Alternatively why not enjoy a relaxing afternoon in Palms Health & Fitness Club at Potters, which has two swimming pools, a fully-equipped gym, steam room, sauna and Whirlpool. There’s always so much to do!

In the evenings take your seat in the state-of-the-art Atlas Theatre and see a show from Potters Theatre Company, Star Act or touring show performed live. Potters Theatre Company is an in-house theatre company recruited from large auditions in London’s West End, and every year the team develops entertaining new shows.

The Great American Songbook, as performed by Potters Theatre Company. Picture: submittedThe Great American Songbook, as performed by Potters Theatre Company. Picture: submitted

And the best thing is that all of this is right on your doorstep.

Book now

Highlights of Potters Autumn entertainment line-up include…

• September 16 – Peter Andre. The down-to-earth heart-throb is currently working on a new album, celebrating his 25 years in music and featuring new material. From £139 per person.

Bright lights, fabulous songs and great entertainment in A Night At The Moviews, performed by Potters Theatre Company. Picture; submittedBright lights, fabulous songs and great entertainment in A Night At The Moviews, performed by Potters Theatre Company. Picture; submitted

• September 23 – Leo Sayer. The 70’s pop star is taking to the stage and is renowned for hits, including You Make Me Feel Like Dancing and Thunder in My Heart. From £139 per person.

• October 7 - Joe Pasquale. The helium-voiced entertainer has voiced characters for Hollywood movies, been crowned King of the Jungle and is a stand-up veteran. From £139 per person.

• October 14 – A Night at the Musicals. Celebrate the best of the West End and see some of the finest stars to have trodden the boards perform live. From £129 per person.

• October 28 - Bublé meets Sinatra. Our tributes, Stephen Triffitt and Dale Bullimore, are two of the best in the business and recreate not only the vocals, but also the personality and charm of these icons. From £129 per person.

Having fun on Segways at Potters Resort. Picture submittedHaving fun on Segways at Potters Resort. Picture submitted

• November 4 - The Concert That Never Was: The 60s, plus Fireworks. See The Upbeat Beatles, plus tributes to Cilla, Dusty and more. From £129 per person.

Plus much, much more. To order a brochure or to book a break, call the friendly Reservations Team on 0333 3207 497 or visit www.pottersholidays.com.

Peter Andre and Leo Sayer among the stars coming to a Norfolk resort

