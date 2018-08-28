Search

Potters Resort announce 2019 line-up including 70s star David Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:20 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:58 09 November 2018

Potters Resort has announced some of the stars set to perform in 2019 and it includes a 70s heartthrob and a Loose Woman star.

Jane McDonaldJane McDonald

Family-owned Potters Resort, located in Hopton-on-Sea on the Norfolk coast, has revealed a stellar line-up for next year including David Essex OBE and Jane McDonald.

David Essex is back to rock on and sprinkle some stardust on Sunday, April 28.

Essex, who has also worked as an actor and appeared in EastEnders in 2011 as Eddie Moon, has attained 19 top 40 singles and two number ones.

Vocal harmony group The Overtones will also return by popular demand on Sunday, July 14.

Potters resort Picture contributedPotters resort Picture contributed

The group have sold over a million records and had five top five albums since breaking through in 2010 with their debut Good Ol’ Fashioned Love album.

There is also something for the sport fans too as Potters hosts darts sporting royalty on Sunday, May 19, including the most successful arrows ace of all time Phil Taylor.

READ MORE: Sir Ian McKellen coming to two Norwich theatres to celebrate 80th birthday

The Potters Super 8 Darts League One Night Break features some of the greatest darts players in the world in an exciting new competition.

Loose Woman and singer Jane McDonald will perform on the Atlas Theatre Stage on Sunday, September 15.

The former cruise ship singer turned TV star has recorded eight studio albums and her most recent was Cruising with Jane McDonald released in 2018.

Tribute acts also feature heavily in the 2019 programme with Björn Again on Fridya, July 19, The World Famous Elvis Show on Sunday, March 3 and Frankie’s Guys with their uplifting tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons on Sunday, March 31 2019.

Ticket prices include accommodation, five course dinner, activities and full use of the sports and leisure facilities.

You can see all the prices for the entertainment packages at Potters online or call 0333 3207 497 to book or order a brochure.

