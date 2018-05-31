Festival will have strong international feel with bumper line-up of performers

La Mec�nica & Los Rabinovich will be brining laughs to the festival Picture: Institut Ramon Llul Archant

Great Yarmouth’s Out There Festival between September 14 and 16 is bringing a bumper line-up of international performers this year with a record 17 overseas companies in the programme.

Now one of the largest circus and street arts festivals in the country, Out There has an enviable reputation for attracting the cream of international talent.

One of SeaChange’s newest partnerships is with two Spanish regions, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands and is set to bring a taste of Spanish circus culture to the east coast.

Institut Ramon Lllul from Catalonia and the Institut d’estudis Balearics will be bringing UK premieres to the festival.

There will also be a series of residencies by Balearic and Catalan companies at SeaChange’s Drill House, where they will create new shows for both Spanish and English speaking audiences and collaborate with UK companies. They will also share their skills with local artists and people through a series of classes, events and workshops.

Institut Ramon Llul is a Spanish state funded body created to promote Catalonian culture around the world. Its director of creation Marta Oliveras said: “We hope that working with SeaChange will encourage Out There audiences to engage with Catalonian culture and encourage interaction between our countries. Out There is a major international event for circus and street arts so it became a priority for us to have performers at the festival – and those performers are thrilled to be coming.”

Catalan and Balaeric companies to watch out for at Out There are:

Amer I Àfrica with hand to hand circus, acrobatics and lots of straw!

Compañía De Circo Eia featuring four men leaping around platforms, a trampoline, and a teeterboard

Joan Català with a bizarre show looking at the relationship between a man and a tree trunk!

Makam a Mallorcan artist who fuses circus and dance to create beautiful imaginary worlds

La Mecànica & Los Rabinovich music, laughs and smiles from three itinerant musical clowns

Señor Stets who combines classic melodies with new music as he literally attempts to play everything at the same time!

The Out There International Festival of Circus & Street Arts takes place in St George’s Park, around Great Yarmouth town centre and seafront from September 14 and 16.

For information visit seachangearts.org.uk/