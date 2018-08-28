Search

Advanced search

Teen driver in court after leaving his dad’s car suspended in a tree

PUBLISHED: 14:54 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 16 November 2018

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

The slip road along the A47 at Blofield near Norwich where a vehicle left the carriageway. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe slip road along the A47 at Blofield near Norwich where a vehicle left the carriageway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

University of Essex student Arran Dhesi lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to exit the A47 via a slip road at Blofield in the early hours of November 4.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday how the 19-year-old, of Damgate Lane, Acle, had been drinking in Essex just hours before the crash.

The accountancy and finance student was found to be over the drink-drive limit following a breath test by police.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Dhesi remained at the scene of the crash and admitted to police he was the driver.

Ms Small said: “He said he lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the bushes. He was alone in his father’s BMW and had left the University of Essex at 2am.

“He was minutes from home when he said he must have hit a bump because he lost control.”

Photographs from the scene of the crash show the BMW 116d lodged in a tree, several feet above the ground.

The court heard how Dhesi told officers he consumed his last alcoholic drink at about 10.30pm to 11pm.

A subsequent breath test revealed he had 66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg in 100ml of breath.

Damien Moore, mitigating, described Dhesi as a “good young man” with a “very bright future ahead of him”.

He said: “He comes from a good background and unfortunately on this occasion he has made a gross error of judgement.”

Mr Moore said Dhesi had been due to stay at a friend’s house in Essex, but lost him during the night and decided to drive home.

“He thought he left a sufficient amount of time between the last drink,” Mr Moore said. “He turned off the A47 onto a dark country lane, something shot out in front of him and he ended up in a bush.”

The court heard how Dhesi had no previous convictions.

Mr Moore said: “He has had to answer to his father for the damage caused to his car.”

Dhesi, who appeared in court in a suit, was disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Other Great Yarmouth events

Teen driver in court after leaving his dad’s car suspended in a tree

14:54 Luke Powell
How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

A first-year university student who left his father’s BMW suspended in a tree has been disqualified from driving.

Gallery Great Yarmouth Hippodrome praised for stunning Remembrance Day event

Tue, 14:04 Andrew Fitchett
The Festival of Remembrance event at Great Yarmouth Hippodrome.

A moving Remembrance Day event paid fitting tribute to the fallen - while also providing a spectacular show.

Ernie Childs and students stage fifth exhibition in Great Yarmouth

Tue, 08:39 Liz Coates
Owners Karen and Ernie Childs at work at the Great Yarmouth Pottery which they are closing as they retire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another year in front of an easel means another crop of colourful canvases for painter Ernie Childs.

Exclusive Sir Ian McKellen offering free tickets to 80-year-olds in bonus Norwich show

Mon, 00:00 Louisa Baldwin
Ian McKellen is coming to 80 stages across the UK to celebrate his 80th birthday in 2019 Credit: Oliver Rosser, Feast Creative

Following the announcement on Friday of Sir Ian McKellan’s 80th birthday tour in 2019, we can exclusively reveal he is doing an extra Norwich show to a specially invited audience.

Most Read This Week

Police want to speak to this woman after cash was taken from the till in Poundland

Police want to identify this woman after cash was taken from a till in Poundland Picture: Norfolk Police

Yarmouth murder victim named as police continue to question suspect

Forensics comb the scene in South Market Road where a man was fatally stabbed. Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk hospital to pay £600,000 to girl left disabled by mistakes at birth

Firefighters attended 18 false fire alarms at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston between 2017/18. Picture: Sonya Duncan

New food delivery service launches in Great Yarmouth

Takeaway Taxi founder Milon Miah with one of their delivery vehicles

Pub garden makes way for homes in bid to boost business

Rumbold Arms, Southtown Road. Picture: James Bass

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy