Search

Advanced search

Test your knowledge at quiz night organised by Rotary Club of Great Yarmouth

14:00 17 February 2017

Funds will be raised

Funds will be raised

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The Rotary Club of Great Yarmouth is holding its popular annual charity quiz night at Lynn Grove Academy, Gorleston on March 3.

Comment

Rotary is still looking for some more teams and would welcome entries from any sector of life in the borough - from usinesses to community groups, supporters of the local soccer teams to anyone linked with the various schools, libraries and museums, to name but a few.

As well as the evening quiz there will be a charity raffle and prizes for quiz winners. It costs £50 to enter a team of four or £40 if playing for a recognised charity team. This fee incudes a meal and charity donation. Some teams in the past have funded themselves, had sponsorship for the fee or even got their employers to fund their team.

Anyone interested or wanting more details on the quiz night in Gorleston should call or text Martin Keable on 07778 553631 or email martin.keable@ntlworld.com

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Great Yarmouth Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Great Yarmouth Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Great Yarmouth Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other Great Yarmouth events

Test your knowledge at quiz night organised by Rotary Club of Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 14:00
Funds will be raised

The Rotary Club of Great Yarmouth is holding its popular annual charity quiz night at Lynn Grove Academy, Gorleston on March 3.

Soup kitchen volunteers to hold rummage sale to raise vital funds

Thu, 10:13 George Ryan
A group of volunteers have set up a mobile soup kitchen that is now operationg in Yarmouth. David Cosby, Gary Ward, Victoria Seabright, Jake Filby and Diane Haworth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A group which runs a soup kitchen to help the homeless is holding a rummage sale to raise vital funds.

Great Yarmouth street art performers snapped up for national festivals

Wed, 13:35 Anne edwards
Dizzy O'Dare, Seachange's resident company

A pair of new street arts shows from Great Yarmouth artists and performers have been commissioned as part of a prestigious national consortium.

Sea Life’s Snail and Whale book trail for half term

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 Anne Edwards
Dippy (left) the Humboldt penguin and his friends enjoy their home at Gt Yarmouth Sealife Centre

Sea Life has teamed up with Macmillan Children’s Books to bring Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s The Snail and the Whale to their centres.

Most Read

Person cut free from car after it overturns on roundabout

Tragic Titanic was carrying Yarmouth cargo

Firemen at work on Grout's mill in Great Yarmouth after wartime bombing in 1941. Its wartime output included parachute silk, but decades earlier it made black silk mourning crepe, one consignment lost in the sunken Titanic's cargo. Picture: MERCURY LIBRARY

Village without mobile signal for nearly a week

Caister Water Tower which is nearly 80 years old. Picture: James Bass

Updated: Investigations continuing after the death of a father-of-three following arrest at Lowestoft Pontins

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield. Picture: Archant.

Public have their say on plans to boost area near train station

North Quay view towards bridge. Picture: courtesy of Norfolk County Council

Most Commented

Video: What is this mystery sea creature?

What is this large creature bobbing along in the water near Gorleston cliffs? Photo: Stephen Fry

Happisburgh cocaine find leads to beach warning over “undesirables”, councillor says

Library image of holdalls which were found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth on Thursday. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

People of Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn paying ‘invisible tax’ by failing to seek better financial deals

Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Soup kitchen volunteers to hold rummage sale to raise vital funds

A group of volunteers have set up a mobile soup kitchen that is now operationg in Yarmouth. David Cosby, Gary Ward, Victoria Seabright, Jake Filby and Diane Haworth. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘What price do we have to pay?’ - Call to arms to secure better mental health help for pupils as problems soar

Stuart Rimmer, principal at Great Yarmouth College. Picture: Submitted

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter