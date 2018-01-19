Search

Advanced search

Sad news for Frank the cat fans in Great Yarmouth as he is re-homed

PUBLISHED: 11:17 19 January 2018 | UPDATED: 13:18 19 January 2018

Frank the cat. Photo: Charlotte Adams

Frank the cat. Photo: Charlotte Adams

Charlotte Adams

He is a cat who became an internet star by making Great Yarmouth’s Tesco store his second home.

But sadly for fans of Frank the cat, who has his own Facebook page with more than 2,400 followers, is no longer part of the furniture at the store after his owner made the heartbreaking decision to re-home him.

MORE; Frank the cat operation appeal

Dawn Myhill, of Cobholm, said he had been given to a home that was further afield from Great Yarmouth and also thanked the people who had donated to help pay for an operation after he was run over last year in the store’s car park.

While Mrs Myhill, 54, is devastated at re-homing Frank, who is five and half and delivered by his loving owner, she is taking comfort from the fact his legacy will live on at the store off Pasteur Road.

The store has agreed to host what is called Frank’s Bank, a Cats Protection Anglia Coastal collection point in which people can leave cat food for the charity.

Last September Frank, who is part Bengal cat, was seriously injured after he was run over by a car in the Tesco car park but managed to make his way home.

He suffered a torn diaphragm which needed an urgent operation, at a cost of £2,500. It led to a Justgiving website campaign to raise funds for the operation.

Related articles

Topic Tags: Facebook Tesco

Other News

More than 27,000 illegal cigarettes are believed to have been found in Great Yarmouth store raids

49 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
A dog during the joint operation in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Trading Standards

A joint operation between police and Trading Standards officers in Great Yarmouth has seen more than what is believed 27,000 illegal cigarettes seized.

Cannabis plants seized from Great Yarmouth property

59 minutes ago Anthony Carroll
Police at the scene of the cannabis find in Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth. Picture; Anthony Carroll

Police have raided a property in Great Yarmouth and seized more than 120 cannabis plants.

Man injured in Pasteur Road crash in Great Yarmouth

13:04 Anthony Carroll
One ambulance was sent to Pasteur Road, Great YarmouthPicture: Archant Library.

A man was hurt following a crash on a main road in Great Yarmouth this morning.

Video: Weird Norfolk: Beneath the surface of the mysterious Lily Pit, Gorleston

12:03 Stacia Briggs and Siofra Connor
Weird Norfolk feature on the Lily Pit, Beccles Road, Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

They say still waters run deep, and the Lily Pit at Gorleston is no exception. Rumours abound that the pit was once haunted - but which of the three stories attached to it rings the truest?

Most Read

Video: Giant cruise ships heading to Great Yarmouth loaded with thousands of passengers

08:28 Anthony Carroll
The Seabourn Quest is heading to Great Yarmouth. Picture: Seabourn

Great Yarmouth is set for a tourism spending boost after it was confirmed cruise ships will be docking with hundreds of passengers at the town’s port throughout the year.

Read more
Great Yarmouth Borough Council

‘Unsafe’ care home to close following damning inspection report

Tue, 20:26 Liz Coates
Abbeville Residential Care home on Wellesley Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A care home in Great Yarmouth has been forced to close after watchdogs uncovered a catalogue of concerns.

Read more
Care Quality Commission

Woman arrested after car crashes into Gorleston home

Tue, 10:50 Anthony Carroll
Police were following the car in Gorleston. Picture: Archant library.

A woman has been arrested on the suspicion of drug-driving and possession of a class A drug after the car she was believed to be driving crashed into a home in Gorleston.

Read more

Bradwell slimmer is a new woman after going from a size 20 to size 12 in six months

Mon, 15:48 anthony carroll
Sarah Sharp before her weight loss. Picture supplied by Karley Manthorpe

A teacher is feeling a new woman and enjoying time with her children after she lost more than four stone in 26 weeks.

Read more

Search for child on Breydon Bridge is criticised by councillor

Mon, 11:11 Anthony Carroll
The Breydon Bridge crossing in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

A decision to close a Great Yarmouth bridge due to reports that a child may have gone into a river has been criticized by a councillor.

Read more
Mick Castle

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter