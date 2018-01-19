Sad news for Frank the cat fans in Great Yarmouth as he is re-homed

Frank the cat. Photo: Charlotte Adams Charlotte Adams

He is a cat who became an internet star by making Great Yarmouth’s Tesco store his second home.

But sadly for fans of Frank the cat, who has his own Facebook page with more than 2,400 followers, is no longer part of the furniture at the store after his owner made the heartbreaking decision to re-home him.

Dawn Myhill, of Cobholm, said he had been given to a home that was further afield from Great Yarmouth and also thanked the people who had donated to help pay for an operation after he was run over last year in the store’s car park.

While Mrs Myhill, 54, is devastated at re-homing Frank, who is five and half and delivered by his loving owner, she is taking comfort from the fact his legacy will live on at the store off Pasteur Road.

The store has agreed to host what is called Frank’s Bank, a Cats Protection Anglia Coastal collection point in which people can leave cat food for the charity.

Last September Frank, who is part Bengal cat, was seriously injured after he was run over by a car in the Tesco car park but managed to make his way home.

He suffered a torn diaphragm which needed an urgent operation, at a cost of £2,500. It led to a Justgiving website campaign to raise funds for the operation.