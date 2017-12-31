Search

Lack of building work means new 140-home Acle housing estate could lose planning permission

PUBLISHED: 10:54 01 January 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 01 January 2018

The land at Acle, viewed from the Norwich Road, where 140 homes could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The land at Acle, viewed from the Norwich Road, where 140 homes could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Builders could lose the right to create a new 140-home housing estate unless an extension to its planning permission is granted.

The green light was given to plans to build on the 14-acre field west of Acle, between Norwich and Mill Lane, in January 2015 by Broadland District Council.

However permission is due to expire this month, as building work has not started.

Norfolk County Council said no changes have been made to the original plans and the application was to renew permission.

NPS Group, on behalf of the council, said the development would form a “logical extension” of the village boundary.

It added the proposal would be capable of accommodating a mix of properties, including houses, bungalows and flats.

Of those, 33pc would be affordable housing.

Main access to the new development would be from Norwich Road, but there would also be an emergency access point from Mill Lane.

NPS Group said: “It is considered that the site is well suited for residential use in the form proposed.

“The proposed housing can be accommodated and services and utilities are available.”

The site has been identified for housing in Broadland District Council’s Site Allocations Development Plan.

As well as the new homes, the development would include a central “open space”.

The county council said the scheme looked to address a number of concerns made by residents during a consultation in 2014.

At the time, people in the village complained that existing community services - including the doctor’s surgery - were already at capacity.

They also expressed concern over increased traffic onto Norwich Road.

The council said Community Infrastructure Levy payments would be made to address any “deficiencies” in infrastructure around the village.

Meanwhile, it said the scheme had been subject to “extensive” consultation with external organisations, including Highways England, which confirmed the impact on the surrounding road network would be “negligible”.

• Do you know of a new housing development near you? Email luke.powell@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags: Broadland District Council Norfolk County Council United Kingdom Broadland District Norfolk County

