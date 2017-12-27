Warning issued for heavy rain and flooding in East Anglia

Photo: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2012

Police have issued a warning to take care on the region’s roads today, as snow, rain, and high winds are forecast.

Conditions on the road are difficult in places due to localised flooding around the River Glaven in North Norfolk. Some local road highway disruption. Working with @norfolkfire and @NorfolkCC highways to respond. #DriveWithCare — Insp Lou Provart (@InspProvart) December 27, 2017

Breckland Police tweeted this morning: “A lot of standing water on our roads in the Breckland area.”

They added: “Drive to the conditions and arrive safely.”

A flood warning has been issued for the River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding becks.

The Flood Information Service said: “River levels are expected to continue to rise over the next few hours and the river is likely to react quickly to any further rain later today. The forecast is for continued rainfall throughout today. We are expecting river levels to rise and remain high until this evening.

#cromer due to the weather we will not be opening today, normal service tomorrow (it's dangerous out there!). pic.twitter.com/3EQYRg1WRK — Norfolk Food Company (@CROMERFARMSHOP) December 27, 2017

“Property flooding due to high river levels is not expected, but there may be some issues with surface water flooding.”

And a yellow weather warning was also put in place by the Met Office, covering Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk.

The warning said there would be heavy rain turning to snow in places.

Motorists advised to avoid A1067 at Sparham Hill as 2ft deep flooding across whole road. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) December 27, 2017

On the A47 at Scarning, an X1 bus is thought to be stuck in flood water under a bridge.

And at Cranes Corner in Great Fransham, Dereham, a fire crew was called to rescue a person from a car stuck in flood water.

In Cromer, the Norfolk Food Company has closed due to the weather and will reopen tomorrow.

It comes as some parts of the country have come to a standstill due to bad weather.

Motorists have been warned of dangerous conditions on the roads and air travellers of potential disruption as snow and ice hit large swathes of the UK.

Thousands were left without power as wintry weather swept in overnight, with Western Power Networks saying more than 14,000 properties had been cut off.

The southbound carriageway of the M1 was closed near Lutterworth in Leicestershire after an accident involving a lorry, while another HGV jack-knifed in heavy snow on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

Meanwhile, passengers at Birmingham Airport were warned that snow could impact flights.

The Flood Information Service has issued 14 warnings, where flooding is expected and immediate action is required, and 96 alerts where flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “We have had some quickly changing weather overnight with a band of heavy rain and hill snow that started in the south west and is gradually moving north and eastwards.

“That’s crossed Wales and is just lying over central southern England and it has brought some snow with it.”

Up to 7cm of snow was recorded to have fallen over Exmoor, South Wales and the Cotswolds overnight, while other areas also saw flurries.

“We have had a number of reports of areas affected; it shut part of the M5 just south of Bristol because lorries could not get uphill,” Mr Partridge said.

“There has also been come power cuts reported and road traffic accidents as well, although these have been more to do with surface water.”