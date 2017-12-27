Search

Advanced search

Warning issued for heavy rain and flooding in East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 08:38 27 December 2017 | UPDATED: 11:51 27 December 2017

Photo: Matthew Usher.

Photo: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2012

Police have issued a warning to take care on the region’s roads today, as snow, rain, and high winds are forecast.

Breckland Police tweeted this morning: “A lot of standing water on our roads in the Breckland area.”

They added: “Drive to the conditions and arrive safely.”

A flood warning has been issued for the River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding becks.

The Flood Information Service said: “River levels are expected to continue to rise over the next few hours and the river is likely to react quickly to any further rain later today. The forecast is for continued rainfall throughout today. We are expecting river levels to rise and remain high until this evening.

“Property flooding due to high river levels is not expected, but there may be some issues with surface water flooding.”

And a yellow weather warning was also put in place by the Met Office, covering Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and parts of Suffolk.

The warning said there would be heavy rain turning to snow in places.

MORE: Check before you travel with our live travel map

On the A47 at Scarning, an X1 bus is thought to be stuck in flood water under a bridge.

And at Cranes Corner in Great Fransham, Dereham, a fire crew was called to rescue a person from a car stuck in flood water.

In Cromer, the Norfolk Food Company has closed due to the weather and will reopen tomorrow.

It comes as some parts of the country have come to a standstill due to bad weather.

Motorists have been warned of dangerous conditions on the roads and air travellers of potential disruption as snow and ice hit large swathes of the UK.

Thousands were left without power as wintry weather swept in overnight, with Western Power Networks saying more than 14,000 properties had been cut off.

The southbound carriageway of the M1 was closed near Lutterworth in Leicestershire after an accident involving a lorry, while another HGV jack-knifed in heavy snow on the M5 in Gloucestershire.

MORE: Firefighters called in north Norfolk to fallen Christmas lights

Meanwhile, passengers at Birmingham Airport were warned that snow could impact flights.

The Flood Information Service has issued 14 warnings, where flooding is expected and immediate action is required, and 96 alerts where flooding is possible and people should be prepared.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “We have had some quickly changing weather overnight with a band of heavy rain and hill snow that started in the south west and is gradually moving north and eastwards.

“That’s crossed Wales and is just lying over central southern England and it has brought some snow with it.”

Up to 7cm of snow was recorded to have fallen over Exmoor, South Wales and the Cotswolds overnight, while other areas also saw flurries.

“We have had a number of reports of areas affected; it shut part of the M5 just south of Bristol because lorries could not get uphill,” Mr Partridge said.

“There has also been come power cuts reported and road traffic accidents as well, although these have been more to do with surface water.”

Related articles

Topic Tags: Met Office United Kingdom

Other News

Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing 21-year-old as searches continue

11 minutes ago George Ryan
Sophie Smith, 21, has been missing from Gorleston since Boxing Day. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police have this morning said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 21-year-old woman.

Bradwell woman feels buoyant after scooping sailing award

10:50 Anthony Carroll
Lynn Jackman receives her sailing trophy from Centre 81 chairman Karl Jermyn (right) and Rob McCartney who is a committee member at Waveney Sailability and member at Centre 81. Picture; TMS Media

Lynn Jackman has the wind in her sails after winning a top trophy for learning new skills on the water at a charity centre.

Family’s heartwarming effort handing out random acts of kindness to strangers

10:23 Liz Coates
Tia Hutchinson who has been fundraising for good causes with her hand-made items since May 2011. She is pictured with her brothers. Photo: Lisa Hutchinson

If its Tuesday you could be in line for a heartwarming random act of kindness delivered by a growing family.

Video: Warning issued for heavy rain and flooding in East Anglia

08:38 Geraldine Scott
Photo: Matthew Usher.

Police have issued a warning to take care on the region’s roads today, as snow, rain, and high winds are forecast.

Most Read

Police appeal for help to find a missing woman from Gorleston

Yesterday, 09:33 Emma Knights
Sophie Smith, who has gone missing from Gorleston. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 21-year-old woman from Gorleston.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Lifeboat launched in search for missing woman

Yesterday, 16:55 George Ryan
Sophie Smith, who has gone missing from Gorleston. Photo: Norfolk Police

A lifeboat crew was sent to help in the search for a missing woman.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Search continues for Gorleston woman missing for more than 28 hours

07:21 Geraldine Scott
Sophie Smith, who has gone missing from Gorleston. Photo: Norfolk Police

A missing woman from Gorleston is yet to be found more than 28 hours after she was last seen.

Read more
University of East Anglia

Suspected drug driver arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 11:40 James Carr
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Ian Burt.

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

“It’s what Christmas is all about” - hundreds attend Open Christmas in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 20:00 James Carr
Open Christmas Great Yarmouth. Photo: James Carr.

A large team of selfless volunteers helped to ensure almost 400 vulnerable people enjoyed a warm meal and company this Christmas.

Read more

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter