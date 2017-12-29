Search

Search for missing Sophie Smith called off due to poor weather

PUBLISHED: 09:04 29 December 2017 | UPDATED: 11:57 29 December 2017

Sophie Smith, 21, who has been missing since Boxing Day morning from Gorleston. (Photo: With permission of @sarah_janee_xo)

Archant

A search for missing Sophie Smith today has been called off due to the inclement weather conditions.

People had been asked to meet at Gorleston beach car park at 11am to search along the town’s seafront and towards Hopton.

However organiser Emma Gallagher has cancelled the search and posted on facebook: “Due to the weather this morning, unfortunately I’m having to put this search on hold.

It is my responsibility to think of the safety of the volunteers, and with the recent crumbling of the cliffs and tide’s likely to change, I am not 100% happy. If anything happens to anyone, it will be my fault for leading this search.

I hope you all understand, I want to find Sophie as much as anyone, but I can’t be putting other people at danger. If you do decide to carry on, I urged you to be extremely careful.”

Sophie Smith, who has gone missing from Gorleston. Photo: Norfolk Police Sophie Smith, who has gone missing from Gorleston. Photo: Norfolk Police

Sophie was last seen at 3am on Boxing Day leaving her home in Avondale Road in Gorleston. Police say she suffers from severe anxiety and depression and fear she may have gone into the sea.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Norfolk police on 101.

