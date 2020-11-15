Search

‘It happened so quietly’ - Anger as post office closed without warning

PUBLISHED: 13:36 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 15 November 2020

The Post Office on St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, has now closed. Photo: Google

Archant

A post office has officially shut its doors in a coastal town after months of speculation among residents.

Residents are being asked to use the Great Yarmouth Post Office instead. Photo: ArchantResidents are being asked to use the Great Yarmouth Post Office instead. Photo: Archant

In a statement, a Post Office spokesperson confirmed that its branch on St Peter’s Road in Great Yarmouth had closed down.

They said: “St Peters Road Post Office unfortunately closed in September due to operational reasons and the premises no longer being available for Post Office use.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unplanned closure. We are trying to restore Post Office service to the area as we know how important it is to a community.

“In the interim alternative branches include Great Yarmouth, Southtown Road and North Denes.”

Dawn England, who lives on Northgate Street in Great Yarmouth, said she was frustrated the closure had happened “so quietly”.

“It’s a bit naughty of them really”, she said. “I go in there every week with my 83-year-old mother who lives that way to pick up her pension because she doesn’t like using the bank.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve had no notice or prior warning that it was closing, and it has affected a lot of elderly members of the community who struggle to make the walk to the other post office branch uptown.

“After the first lockdown, I was told the person running the post office was taking a holiday. She returned, but then disappeared again. I thought she was maybe taking another holiday, but when I asked where she was I was told the post office was shutting for good and that she wouldn’t be coming back.”

When asked by this newspaper why the closure had not been pubicised, and why the official Post Office website had no mention of it either, the spokesperson said it had been “unplanned”.

They added that the website would be checked and updated.

Ms England said: “For some older people, this closure will mean having to get a bus journey into town simply to pick up their pension.

“I really do think efforts should be made to try and keep this branch open.

“It was very convenient for a lot of people.”

