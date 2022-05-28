Gallery
First look as Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent visit Yarmouth for TV show
- Credit: Best of Britain by the Sea
From The Old Penny Arcade to Docwra's Chip stall, film crews came to Great Yarmouth earlier this year to film for a new TV series.
Best of Britain by the Sea follows celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott and renowned food critic Grace Dent as they explore seaside destinations and the dishes available.
The third episode was shot in Norfolk and will air on Monday, May 30, at 9pm on More4 - it will also be available on 4 on Demand afterwards.
During the episode, the pair visit Norwich Market and city restaurants and then take a boat out on Norfolk Broads from Brundall.
On the final stop of their journey they head to Great Yarmouth, where Grace once spent a teenage holiday.
Ainsley discovers he is yet to master the art of getting candy floss on a stick and they take a trip to The Old Penny Arcade.
A trip to Yarmouth would not be complete without sampling chips and Ainsley visits Norma who has been cooking chips for nearly 20 years at Docwra's Chip Stall and Grace visits James whose family have run Dearnos Market Chips since 1968.
The pair end their trip with a spin on a fairground ride at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach.