16 sights you will remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1980s

Customers gazed into the windows at Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on April 3, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

It was the time of the synthesizer, video games and cassette tapes, but what can you remember from Great Yarmouth in the 1980s?

During the decade the town received its first visit from the Queen, when the royal train pulled into Vauxhall Station prior to a visit to the town before heading to Lowestoft.

But the Queen wasn't the only celebrity to visit Yarmouth in the 1980s, with Eurovision legends Bucks Fizz performing in 1989, John Prescott visiting in 1988 with Cannon and Ball having arrived in 1981.

The town even starred on the small screen in 1988, when the Wish You Were Here team turned up to spotlight the town's tourism potential.

In 1985, the town's Debenhams department store - formerly Arnolds - closed down and Market Gates rose to popularity having opening in 1976.

Bucks Fizz perform for fans in Great Yarmouth in April 1989. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth market shot at night shot in 1988 - Credit: Archant

John Prescott in Great Yarmouth on June 30, 1988. - Credit: Archant

John Carter in Great Yarmouth for Wish You Were Here. - Credit: Archant

TV cameras rolled into Yarmouth to film Wish You Were Here in 1988. - Credit: Archant

Vogue on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth in 1988 before it was pedestrianised. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Queen Elizabeth ll came to Great Yarmouth in August 1985, the first visit to the town by a reigning monarch since 1916. - Credit: Archant

Great Yarmouth's Empire cinema in 1988. - Credit: Archant

Rolly Poly's at Great Yarmouth Marina Centre in 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Queues at the Market Gates bus stop in Great Yarmouth on November 14, 1985. - Credit: Archant Library

Closing down sale at Debenhams, King Street, Great Yarmouth. Date: Oct 1985. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

The opening of Yarmouth's Pleasure Beach for Easter and the 1981 season. - Credit: Archant

Bobby Ball and Tommy Cannon of Cannon and Ball perform at Britannia Pier in Great Yarmouth in 1981. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Madness ride the rollercoaster at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach for their House of Fun music video on April 7, 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus Water Spectacular in 1982. - Credit: Archant



