Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Step along the quays in the 1960s

Great Yarmouth's Hall Quay with the Town Hall in the background and the Star Hotel on the left of the picture. Date: May 16, 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

As we sit in Great Yarmouth traffic pondering the fate of the Star Hotel or stride along the River Yare to get from A to B, it is easy to overlook the history all around us along the quays.

And today we are looking back at this important historic area of Great Yarmouth in the 1960s.

Hall Quay gardens at Great Yarmouth in May 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth's first day of its new one-way traffic system at Hall Quay. Date: July 10, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

At the time the offshore industry was in its infancy, work had commenced on building a heliport on the North Denes Airfield on Caister Road and the first of three mobile cranes - the £21,800 Lord Devlin - arrived on South Quay.

North Sea gas pipes were being unloaded from the motor ship Yewarch at Yarmouth Warehousing Company’s East Quay in late 1966. The pipes, after coating, formed part of the Shell-Esso pipeline running out to the gasfield 35 miles north-east of Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant Library

Unloading what looks to be rolls of paper at Great Yarmouth South Quay. Date: February 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

The herring and traditional shipping industries competed with exciting new prospects like the search for oil and natural gas in the North Sea and rig supply which promised great opportunities if the contemporary hopes and predictions were to be true.

The arrival of the herring fleet in the early autumn was still transforming the port of Great Yarmouth. This photograph, which was taken in the early 1960s, shows dozens of vessels moored along South Quay. The drifters in the foreground, with the initials FR, obviously hailed from Fraserburgh, and followed the herring. It is likely that the picture was taken on a Sunday because so many vessels are tied up. Date: Early 1960s. - Credit: Archant Library

Herring barrels on South Quay at Great Yarmouth. Dated November 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

Today it is an area imbued with heritage where the Victorian gothic Town Hall, former wealthy merchants' houses and historic buildings with period architectural features sit just across the river from building suppliers, industrial sites and warehouses.

Please enjoy these pictures of Great Yarmouth at Hall Quay, North Quay and South Quay in the 1960s. We hope they bring back fond memories or remind you of stories from days gone by told by loved ones.

Railway trucks loaded with timber at Great Yarmouth South Quay, from the roof of the Municipal Buildings. Date: 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

Flowers blooming at Hall Quay gardens at Great Yarmouth in May 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

The two pleasure crafts, 'Eastern Princess' and 'Norwich Belle' which operated from Hall Quay at Great Yarmouth are seen arriving back to the harbour after the afternoon's river and sea trips. Date: May 21, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Two people sit on a bench at Hall Quay gardens at Great Yarmouth in May 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Children feeding swans in the snow at Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth. Date: 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

Day off: Scottish drifters four abreast line Great Yarmouth's South Quay on a 1960 Sunday, observing the Sabbath while the Yarmouth fleet sailed for the herring grounds - Credit: Archant Library

In July 1941 Clowes grocers shop at 16-17 Hall Quay closed. The Central Library moved into the premises as a temporary measure, due to bomb damage of the existing library (August 1942). The library moved from these premises into its new building in May 1961. On the right of the picture is The Star and Garter Public House. Date: 1961-1962. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth harbour and docks: Bollard Quay at Yarmouth as the large Swedish vessel Arabritt discharged her timber cargo. Date: March 16, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth's South Quay buildings during renovation. Date: December 20, 1964. - Credit: Archant Library

Soviet cargo vessel 'Jan Kreuks', moored at Southtown in Great Yarmouth in 1963. - Credit: Archant Library

Boats sailing on the River Bure (North Quay) at Great Yarmouth. Dated March 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

The pleasure steamer Southtown passes a ship laden with imported timber berthed on Jewson's Quay in August 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Great Yarmouth's Hall Quay in spring. Date: May 16, 1963. - Credit: Archant Library



