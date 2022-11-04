What do you remember of the 1953 floods which battered Norfolk?

Lorries and boats speed the rescue work in the Cobholm area evacuation at Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

It was a night of destruction that left 100 people dead in Norfolk and saw water pour into thousands of homes along the coast amid scenes of pure heroism.

On Saturday, January 31 in 1953, our region felt the full force of Mother Nature as towns along the coast were flooded in traumatic scenes.

Families salvage possessions - Credit: Archant

Sea defences were brushed aside by the wall of water which swept into King's Lynn at 6.30pm, reached Hunstanton by 7pm and powered towards Great Yarmouth by 9pm.

A total of 300 people were killed along the east coast of the country in what was the worst peace-time disaster our region has ever seen, with exactly 100 people dying in Norfolk on that fateful night.

Boats were vital in the rescue operation - Credit: Archant

Ahead of the 70th anniversary of the devastating floods, people in the Great Yarmouth area are being asked to share their memories of the disaster, which will feature in an exhibition at the town's main church.

The east coast floods saw 10 people lose their lives in the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston area. Rescue operations were launched to save stranded people as water submerged roads and flooded homes.

Ruined provisions being piled up outside a grocers store, Yarmouth Stores Ltd, in Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Great Yarmouth Borough Council wants people to share their memories of the floods for inclusion in an exhibit for the 70th anniversary remembrance service in January at the Minster.

Graham Plant, the mayor of Great Yarmouth, said: "The east coast floods were the worst natural disaster Britain experienced during the 20th century.

The aftermath of the devastating floods - Credit: Archant

"It's important that, 70 years on, we recognise and acknowledge those that sadly lost their lives.

"If you or anyone you know has any memories of the floods, please do share them with us so we can continue to teach the younger generations about the history of our borough."

The mayor of Great Yarmouth with London firefighters - Credit: Archant

During the Minster service there will be candles for people to light in memory of those who lost their lives due to the floods.

Across the county border, Lowestoft was cut in two by the surging flood water - but there were no deaths that terrible night.

A flashback to a 2013 display on the floods at the Minster - Credit: James Bass

It was initially dubbed the luckiest town on the coast, before it transpired a Lowestoft fishing trawler, Guava, had left on January 30 with a crew of 11 on board to fish for herring.

They were never seen again and Guava was one of eight vessels which disappeared without trace.

To contribute to the project, email events@great-yarmouth.gov.uk by Friday, January 13.

Flood waters lap around the White Swan pub - Credit: Archant

The hero firefighter

Firefighter Fred Sadd became a national hero after he was awarded the George Medal for saving the lives of 27 people as Great Yarmouth and Gorleston bore the brunt of the flood waters.

Fred Sadd who earned the George Medal during the 1953 floods. He saved 27 lives and brought hope to countless others trapped in the Yarmouth area. - Credit: Archant

Mr Sadd and three other firefighters were called to Bells Marsh Road in Gorleston where frantic families in pre-fabricated bungalows were in serious danger due to rising water.

The hero ordered his men to stay back while he plunged into the water to help the trapped residents, and then enlisted a fisherman and his boat to rescue others.

Whole families were lifted to safety on the back and shoulders of Mr Sadd.

Leading Fireman Fred Sadd displaying the George Medal - Credit: Contributed

After saving the people in the pre-fabricated homes, Mr Sadd then turned his attention to families trapped in other homes on Bells Marsh Road.

In all, some 15 people - nine of them children - were rescued during that second rescue mission, bringing the total to 27.

They were saved largely as a result of what one official report described as Mr Sadd's “extreme perseverance and courage”.