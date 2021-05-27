A continental vision and the changing face of Regent Road

Gallery

Published: 5:30 AM May 27, 2021

In the early twentieth century, a tramway ran along it. Now it is a pedestrianised avenue that thrums each summer as locals and tourists embrace the Yarmouth holiday high season.

Connecting the town centre and seafront, many of us have walked up and down Regent Road countless times.

Regent Road with tram tracks in the early 1900s. - Credit: Archant Library

Regent Road looking west from the seafront end at Great Yarmouth. Date: July 18, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Today it is home to cafes, restaurants and gift shops but many will remember that vehicles still drove along it not that many years ago.

A street view of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth before it was pedestrianised. Date: May 22nd, 1978 - Credit: Archant Library

As reported by the Eastern Daily Press on December 5, 1988 town planners envisioned Regent Road as "a 'continental-style' pedestrian area" with great potential for local businesses.

Soon after, work began to close it off to traffic in stages and transform the thoroughfare with "Victorian-style lamps, information boards and seating areas with planters containing shrubs and spotlights."

Pedestrianisation of Regent Road in Yarmouth underway. Date: December 10, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

A man stands outside The Little Restaurant Cafe in Great Yarmouth on Regent Road. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Crowds flock to Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Date: April 23, 2003. - Credit: Archant Library

A street view of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Regent Road at Great Yarmouth, shops include Pownall's fishing equipment and Potter's the rock makers. Date: early 1950s. - Credit: Archant Library

Yarmouth's Regent Road leads to the seafront from the town centre. Date: May 11, 1959 - Credit: Archant Library

Daytrippers visiting the gift shops in sun-drenched Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Date: May 7, 2001. - Credit: Archant Library

Regent Road at Great Yarmouth. On the left, the Tudor style building is the Electricity Service Centre (building now long gone) and opposite British Home Stores (Still there in 2002). Dated 1960s. - Credit: Archant Library

Clean street in Regent Road, Yarmouth. Date: 2006. - Credit: Archant Library



