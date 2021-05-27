News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
A continental vision and the changing face of Regent Road

Ben Craske

Published: 5:30 AM May 27, 2021   
Holidaymakes fill Regent Road, Great Yarmouth in August 1987

Holidaymakes fill Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Date: August 1987 - Credit: Archant Library

In the early twentieth century, a tramway ran along it. Now it is a pedestrianised avenue that thrums each summer as locals and tourists embrace the Yarmouth holiday high season

Connecting the town centre and seafront, many of us have walked up and down Regent Road countless times.

Archant Library

Regent Road with tram tracks in the early 1900s. - Credit: Archant Library

Regent Road looking west from the seafront end at Great Yarmouth in the summer of 1974.

Regent Road looking west from the seafront end at Great Yarmouth. Date: July 18, 1974. - Credit: Archant Library

Today it is home to cafes, restaurants and gift shops but many will remember that vehicles still drove along it not that many years ago.

A street view of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth before it was pedestrianised

A street view of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth before it was pedestrianised. Date: May 22nd, 1978 - Credit: Archant Library

 

As reported by the Eastern Daily Press on December 5, 1988 town planners envisioned Regent Road as "a 'continental-style' pedestrian area" with great potential for local businesses. 

Soon after, work began to close it off to traffic in stages and transform the thoroughfare with "Victorian-style lamps, information boards and seating areas with planters containing shrubs and spotlights."

A street view of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth as it is pedestrianised in 1988

Pedestrianisation of Regent Road in Yarmouth underway. Date: December 10, 1988. - Credit: Archant Library

Here we have gathered some photos of Regent Road over the years from our archive. 

Explore more old pictures of Great Yarmouth and places across Norfolk with The Story Of. Sign up for an account to upload memories, create collections, view by location or time and share images with your friends on social media.  

A man stands outside The Little Restaurant Cafe in Great Yarmouth on Regent Road

A man stands outside The Little Restaurant Cafe in Great Yarmouth on Regent Road. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Crowds flock to Regent Road in Great Yarmouth 2003

Crowds flock to Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. Date: April 23, 2003. - Credit: Archant Library

A street view of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

A street view of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

Pownall's fishing equipment shop on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth in the 1950s

Regent Road at Great Yarmouth, shops include Pownall's fishing equipment and Potter's the rock makers. Date: early 1950s. - Credit: Archant Library

Yarmouth Regent Road in 1959

Yarmouth's Regent Road leads to the seafront from the town centre. Date: May 11, 1959 - Credit: Archant Library

Daytrippers visiting the gift shops in sun-drenched Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Daytrippers visiting the gift shops in sun-drenched Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Date: May 7, 2001. - Credit: Archant Library

Regent Road at Great Yarmouth in the 1960s

Regent Road at Great Yarmouth. On the left, the Tudor style building is the Electricity Service Centre (building now long gone) and opposite British Home Stores (Still there in 2002). Dated 1960s. - Credit: Archant Library

Clean street in Regent Road, Yarmouth in 2006

Clean street in Regent Road, Yarmouth. Date: 2006. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Heritage
Great Yarmouth News

