News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

US bomber crash crew to be remembered at pub ceremony

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 6:30 AM April 15, 2022
The crew that manned the crashed bomber that landed in Belton

A picture taken in America of the crew that went onto to man the Belle of the East - Credit: Rchard Lindsay

Nine brave American airmen are to be remembered in a Norfolk village this weekend.

On August 25 1944 the Liberator B-24 bomber, the Belle of the East, crashed in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, on its way back from a bombing mission over Germany.

Luckily none of the crew suffered major injuries in the crash, which happened due to a fuel problem as the bomber flew back to its base at Rackheath.

The dramatic incident, which saw villagers rushing to the rescue, is remembered with a plaque at the Tavern Pub, close to where the crash happened.

The plaque remembering that fateful day in August 1944 in Belton when the Belle of the East crash landed

The plaque remembering that fateful day in August 1944 in Belton when the Belle of the East crash landed - Credit: Richard Lindsay

The crash and the miraculous escape of the crew will be remembered on Saturday,  April 16 with the rededication of the memorial plaque at the pub.

The event will also involve Second World War vehicles and reenactors and 1940s music from DJ Flying Fortress.

The all day event will run from 10am  and will see the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth Adrian Thompson rededicate the plaque at noon.

Most Read

  1. 1 Market traders start move to new look stalls
  2. 2 Property spotlight: Three-bed period cottage in Gorleston on sale for £500k
  3. 3 Great Yarmouth's Victoria Arcade to go under the hammer
  1. 4 Family of terminally-ill Rollesby girl couldn't heat home
  2. 5 Man denies cocaine dealing after being stopped outside hospital
  3. 6 Beach huts and 3G pitch given green light by planning committee
  4. 7 Former Pontins site for sale on property website Rightmove
  5. 8 Cancer survivor now running a Great Yarmouth community cafe
  6. 9 More than 10,000 homes affected by halt on development
  7. 10 Investigations continue three weeks after Yarmouth pub fire

The Belle of the East was part of 467th Bomb Group.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Scrubbed police officer badge

Man poses as police officer by Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The Range is opening a new store at Gapton Hall on Friday April 15 2022

New The Range store to launch on Good Friday with 'special offers'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The one bedroom ground floor flat on Britannia Road, Great Yarmouth, will be going under them hammer in May.

Great Yarmouth flat to go under the hammer for £40,000

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon