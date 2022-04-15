US bomber crash crew to be remembered at pub ceremony
Credit: Rchard Lindsay
Nine brave American airmen are to be remembered in a Norfolk village this weekend.
On August 25 1944 the Liberator B-24 bomber, the Belle of the East, crashed in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, on its way back from a bombing mission over Germany.
Luckily none of the crew suffered major injuries in the crash, which happened due to a fuel problem as the bomber flew back to its base at Rackheath.
The dramatic incident, which saw villagers rushing to the rescue, is remembered with a plaque at the Tavern Pub, close to where the crash happened.
The crash and the miraculous escape of the crew will be remembered on Saturday, April 16 with the rededication of the memorial plaque at the pub.
The event will also involve Second World War vehicles and reenactors and 1940s music from DJ Flying Fortress.
The all day event will run from 10am and will see the mayor of the borough of Great Yarmouth Adrian Thompson rededicate the plaque at noon.
The Belle of the East was part of 467th Bomb Group.