Do you remember when these celebrities visited Great Yarmouth?

Gallery

Great Yarmouth may not be known as a celebrity hot spot but the lure of the arcade machines, Joyland snails and the Pleasure Beach has proved too much for many well-known faces.

From actresses such as Joan Collins to musicians including Phil Collins, Archant community content curator Siofra Connor has delved through the archives to find some snaps of their visits.

Phil Collins

Phil Collins performed at the Prince's Trust workshop at Caister in April 1987. - Credit: Archant

The Genesis drummer performed at the Prince's Trust workshop in Caister in April 1987.

Bradley Walsh

Bradley Walsh at the Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth. Date: July 1995 - Credit: Archant

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh came to Wellington Theatre to perform on the pier in 1995.

Joan Collins

Actress Joan Collins with Bernie Winters and his St Bernard, Schnorbitz. Date: 13 Aug 1979 - Credit: Archant

The actress performed in Yarmouth alongside Bernie Winters in 1979.

Russ Abbot

Russ Abbot opens Ormesby fete. Date: 15 Aug 1987 - Credit: Archant

The comedian opened Ormesby Fete in 1987.

John Carter

John Carter in Great Yarmouth for Wish you Were Here. Date: July 1988 - Credit: Archant

John Carter arrived in the town in July 1988 to film an episode of classic travel show Wish You Were Here.

Mike Read with Keith Harris and Orville

Mike Read, with ventriloquist Keith Harris and Orville on stage during BBC Radio One Roadshow at Yarmouth Date: 1984 - Credit: Archant

The trio appeared at the BBC Radio One Roadshow in 1984, with Mike Read wearing a combination of mini shorts and dark sunglasses, while iconic green duck, Orville, received a large cheer from fans.

Les Dennis

Comedian Les Dennis opens Caister fete - Great Yarmouth pic taken 29th july 1986 m141419-1 pic to be used in lets talk aug 2017 - Credit: Archant

The former Family Fortunes host opened Caister fete in 1986.