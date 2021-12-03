Gallery
Do you remember when these celebrities visited Great Yarmouth?
- Credit: Archant
Great Yarmouth may not be known as a celebrity hot spot but the lure of the arcade machines, Joyland snails and the Pleasure Beach has proved too much for many well-known faces.
From actresses such as Joan Collins to musicians including Phil Collins, Archant community content curator Siofra Connor has delved through the archives to find some snaps of their visits.
Phil Collins
The Genesis drummer performed at the Prince's Trust workshop in Caister in April 1987.
Bradley Walsh
The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh came to Wellington Theatre to perform on the pier in 1995.
Joan Collins
The actress performed in Yarmouth alongside Bernie Winters in 1979.
Russ Abbot
The comedian opened Ormesby Fete in 1987.
John Carter
John Carter arrived in the town in July 1988 to film an episode of classic travel show Wish You Were Here.
Mike Read with Keith Harris and Orville
The trio appeared at the BBC Radio One Roadshow in 1984, with Mike Read wearing a combination of mini shorts and dark sunglasses, while iconic green duck, Orville, received a large cheer from fans.
Les Dennis
The former Family Fortunes host opened Caister fete in 1986.