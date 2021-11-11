News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Were you there when Big Breakfast came to Great Yarmouth?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:30 PM November 11, 2021
The crowd at the Big Breakfast Eggs On Legs Tour in Great Yarmouth back in 1995.

The crowd at the Big Breakfast Eggs On Legs Tour in Great Yarmouth back in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Dannii Minogue and Ronan Keating were in attendance when Channel 4's Big Breakfast rolled in to Great Yarmouth in 1995 - but were you in the crowd?

Thousands gathered on the town's beach wielding inflatable hammers and cuddly toys as the stars, including Bradley Walsh, took to the stage performing in front of the cameras for the programme's Eggs on Legs Tour.

Archant community content curator, Siofra Connor, has been digging through the archive to find some retro photos of when presenter Richard Orford led onlookers through a crazy show which saw egg related games collide with pop music.

The programme ran from 1992 to 2002 and even made a come back in September this year, with Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu presenting.

Richard Orford and Dannii Minogue in Great Yarmouth in 1995.

Richard Orford and Dannii Minogue in Great Yarmouth in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Ronan Keating dressed as a chicken at the Big Breakfast in 1995.

Ronan Keating dressed as a chicken at the Big Breakfast in 1995. - Credit: Archant

A child on stage at the Big Breakfast.

A child on stage at the Big Breakfast. - Credit: Archant

The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast in 1995.

The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Fans at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth.

Fans at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Danni Minogue at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995.

Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995 - Credit: Archant

The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast back in 1995.

The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast back in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Bradley Walsh is interviewed as part of the Big Breakfast's Great Yarmouth visit.

Bradley Walsh is interviewed as part of the Big Breakfast's Great Yarmouth visit. - Credit: Archant

Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in 1995.

Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Channel 4's Big Breakfast is filmed in Great Yarmouth.

Channel 4's Big Breakfast is filmed in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Ronan Keating at the Big Breakfast in 1995.

Ronan Keating at the Big Breakfast in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Channel 4's Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995.

Channel 4's Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Dannii Minogue in Great Yarmouth.

Dannii Minogue in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

Ronan Keating and Dannii Minogue are helicoptered in to Great Yarmouth's Big Breakfast.

Ronan Keating and Dannii Minogue are helicoptered in to Great Yarmouth's Big Breakfast. - Credit: Archant

Ronan Keating is helicoptered in to Great Yarmouth.

Ronan Keating is helicoptered in to Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995.

The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995. - Credit: Archant

Two fans are filmed at the Big Breakfast in 1995.

Two fans are filmed at the Big Breakfast in 1995. - Credit: Archant


