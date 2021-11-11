Were you there when Big Breakfast came to Great Yarmouth?

Published:
1:30 PM November 11, 2021
Dannii Minogue and Ronan Keating were in attendance when Channel 4's Big Breakfast rolled in to Great Yarmouth in 1995 - but were you in the crowd?
Thousands gathered on the town's beach wielding inflatable hammers and cuddly toys as the stars, including Bradley Walsh, took to the stage performing in front of the cameras for the programme's Eggs on Legs Tour.
Archant community content curator, Siofra Connor, has been digging through the archive to find some retro photos of when presenter Richard Orford led onlookers through a crazy show which saw egg related games collide with pop music.
The programme ran from 1992 to 2002 and even made a come back in September this year, with Mo Gilligan and AJ Odudu presenting.
Richard Orford and Dannii Minogue in Great Yarmouth in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
Ronan Keating dressed as a chicken at the Big Breakfast in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
A child on stage at the Big Breakfast.
- Credit: Archant
The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
Fans at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth.
- Credit: Archant
Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995
- Credit: Archant
The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast back in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
Bradley Walsh is interviewed as part of the Big Breakfast's Great Yarmouth visit.
- Credit: Archant
Dannii Minogue at the Big Breakfast in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
Channel 4's Big Breakfast is filmed in Great Yarmouth.
- Credit: Archant
Ronan Keating at the Big Breakfast in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
Channel 4's Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
Dannii Minogue in Great Yarmouth.
- Credit: Archant
Ronan Keating and Dannii Minogue are helicoptered in to Great Yarmouth's Big Breakfast.
- Credit: Archant
Ronan Keating is helicoptered in to Great Yarmouth.
- Credit: Archant
The crowd at Channel 4's Big Breakfast in Great Yarmouth in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
Two fans are filmed at the Big Breakfast in 1995.
- Credit: Archant
