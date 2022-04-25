A look back at Docwras Rock Shop in Great Yarmouth through the decades

Gallery

Stick of rock are wrapped up for Docwra's Rock Shop in 1969. - Credit: Archant

It has entertained tourists in Great Yarmouth for more than a century, making sticks of rock in front of their eyes, but what can you remember about Docwras Rock Shop?

In the 1950s and 1960s, the factory, which had 140 workers, was making 120,000 sticks of rock for resorts across East Anglia and other parts of the UK.

It now produces 25,000 sticks a week from its Regent Road site which is open all year round.

Over the six weeks of the busy summer season the business employs up to six extra staff.

Docwras Rock Shop has even produced special edition sticks including a 13ft one for the 1971 Continental Fayre and black and orange sticks with The Darkness written on the end, to celebrate the band's rise to stardom.

