Five Great Yarmouth children's party venues you will remember

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:31 PM March 18, 2022
Picture shows: The House of Fun, AnnaHarrington and James Flatman at GorlestonChildren/Fun/Gam

Anna Harrington and James Flatman party at Gorleston's House of Fun. - Credit: Archant

Children who grew up in the Great Yarmouth area were spoiled for choice when it came to finding the perfect spot to have their birthday parties.

From a tour around the arcades on the Golden Mile to a trip to Gorleston's House of Fun soft play area, the popular tourist town and its surrounding area had plenty to offer kids looking for a fun day out.

House of Fun

For children in the 2000s, trips to industrial estate soft play areas were among the most exciting days out.

(2of5) Pic for Mercury story - The opening of House of Fun at Longs Industrial Estate, Gorleston. 3

Three-year-old Ryan Tarran on the racing circuit at House of Fun. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Archant

So it didn't get better than to visit with friends while eating birthday cake and handing out party bags.

Picture shows: The House of Fun, AnnaHarrington and James Flatman at Gorleston.Children/Fun/Ga

Anna Harrington and James Flatman at Gorleston House of Fun. - Credit: Archant

House of Fun was one of the most popular venues for parties and is now a nursery.

Joyland

Joyland fun park on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Joyland fun park on Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Opening in 1949 and still going strong today, Joyland has been one of Norfolk's most popular children's attractions for decades.

The traditional Snails ride at Joyland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

The traditional Snails ride at Joyland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Best known for its Snails ride, Pirate Ship and Spook Express children's rollercoaster, the theme park still makes for a great place to spend your birthday.

g.y. seafront joyland snail ride august 1958 p4466

Joyland Snails in August 1958. - Credit: Archant

McDonald's

McDonald's in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan

McDonald's in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth. Photo: George Ryan - Credit: Archant

Do you remember playing games with your friends and meeting Ronald McDonald before of course indulging in a happy meal?

Unfortunately, the McDonald's in Regent Road no longer offers children's parties, but you can still pop in for a Big Mac and a slice of nostalgia.

Marina Centre

The exterior of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth, dated 5th September 1994. Photo: Archant Librar

The Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant Library

One of Great Yarmouth's most recognised buildings before it was recently demolished, the Marina Centre was perfect for a party.

Swimmers enjoying the pool at Yarmouth's Marina Centre. Picture: Archant library

Swimmers enjoying the pool at Yarmouth's Marina Centre. Picture: Archant library - Credit: Archant

Whether it was a visit to Jolly Jacks above or a paddle in the pool below, the venue had a wide offering for all your birthday needs.

The Golden Mile

Great Yarmouth Golden Mile edp 2/8/00

Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile in 2000. - Credit: © Eastern Counties Newspapers

Where better to take children for a party than a mile of amusement arcades, crazy golf and other attractions?

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Can you remember passing the time on 2p machines, Crazy Taxi and air hockey in the streets plethora of entertainment establishments?

The Showboat amusement arcade on the Great Yarmouth promenade is up for sale. Picture: Intelligent

Inside the Showboat amusement arcade on the Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
