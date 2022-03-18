Five Great Yarmouth children's party venues you will remember
Children who grew up in the Great Yarmouth area were spoiled for choice when it came to finding the perfect spot to have their birthday parties.
From a tour around the arcades on the Golden Mile to a trip to Gorleston's House of Fun soft play area, the popular tourist town and its surrounding area had plenty to offer kids looking for a fun day out.
House of Fun
For children in the 2000s, trips to industrial estate soft play areas were among the most exciting days out.
So it didn't get better than to visit with friends while eating birthday cake and handing out party bags.
House of Fun was one of the most popular venues for parties and is now a nursery.
Joyland
Opening in 1949 and still going strong today, Joyland has been one of Norfolk's most popular children's attractions for decades.
Best known for its Snails ride, Pirate Ship and Spook Express children's rollercoaster, the theme park still makes for a great place to spend your birthday.
McDonald's
Do you remember playing games with your friends and meeting Ronald McDonald before of course indulging in a happy meal?
Unfortunately, the McDonald's in Regent Road no longer offers children's parties, but you can still pop in for a Big Mac and a slice of nostalgia.
Marina Centre
One of Great Yarmouth's most recognised buildings before it was recently demolished, the Marina Centre was perfect for a party.
Whether it was a visit to Jolly Jacks above or a paddle in the pool below, the venue had a wide offering for all your birthday needs.
The Golden Mile
Where better to take children for a party than a mile of amusement arcades, crazy golf and other attractions?
Can you remember passing the time on 2p machines, Crazy Taxi and air hockey in the streets plethora of entertainment establishments?
