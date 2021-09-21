Published: 5:45 AM September 21, 2021

Summer sputtered and stalled this year but many of us still flocked to the Norfolk coast to make the most of sunny spells.

Gorleston beach, one of the best tourist attractions in the world according to Tripadvisor, always draws a crowd when the weather brightens.

But can you remember the outdoor pool that used to be where Ocean Room is today?

Gorleston's Floral Hall swimming pool was packed with visitors and locals trying to keep cool during a weekend heatwave in June 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

In 1939 the Gorleston Lido opened with 2,000 people heading to its opening ceremony at the Floral Hall, now the Ocean Room, featuring a diving demonstration from the local Lads' Club and a swimming exhibition by The Johnson Girls.

The 150ft by 48ft pool was lined with striking green tiles and boasted diving boards, heated seawater and floodlit bathing at night.

Splashing about in the outdoor pool at Gorleston in 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Visitors enjoyed swimming and sunbathing at Gorleston Lido in July 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Surrounded by flower beds and with rambling roses adorning the changing cubicles it was a beautiful venue in its heyday.

You may also want to watch:

The Lido fell into disuse in the late 1980s and was demolished in 1993.

Swimmers of all ages were having a grand old time at Gorleston Lido in 1955. - Credit: Archant Library

It may now be gone but the memories live on.

Please enjoy reminiscing about Gorleston Lido by looking through these photos.

The diving boards at the Gorleston open-air swimming pool. Date: June 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters line up to use the diving board at Gorleston Lido in 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Lido was popular as ever in this particular summer heatwave. Date: July 5, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Lido open-air swimming pool. Date: May 20, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Vintage cars line the car ark outside Gorleston outdoor swimming pool during a busy August heatwave in the 1950s. - Credit: Archant Library

Pool reconstruction at Gorleston Lido took place in March 1960 which included new terraces and shops. Date: June 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

The outdoor pool at Gorleston was a magnet for bathers and sun worshippers as this busy scene from the 1950s shows. - Credit: Archant Library

A calm and tranquil scene at the Gorleston open-air swimming pool. Date: May 20, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Lido in the 1950s with the Floral Hall in the background. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston open-air swimming pool. Date: November 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

The view from the balcony overlooking Gorleston Lido. Date: May 30, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Floral Hall and swimming pool in the 1940s. - Credit: Archant Library



