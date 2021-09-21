Photo gallery: Memories of the lost lido at Gorleston seafront
Summer sputtered and stalled this year but many of us still flocked to the Norfolk coast to make the most of sunny spells.
Gorleston beach, one of the best tourist attractions in the world according to Tripadvisor, always draws a crowd when the weather brightens.
But can you remember the outdoor pool that used to be where Ocean Room is today?
In 1939 the Gorleston Lido opened with 2,000 people heading to its opening ceremony at the Floral Hall, now the Ocean Room, featuring a diving demonstration from the local Lads' Club and a swimming exhibition by The Johnson Girls.
The 150ft by 48ft pool was lined with striking green tiles and boasted diving boards, heated seawater and floodlit bathing at night.
Surrounded by flower beds and with rambling roses adorning the changing cubicles it was a beautiful venue in its heyday.
The Lido fell into disuse in the late 1980s and was demolished in 1993.
It may now be gone but the memories live on.
Please enjoy reminiscing about Gorleston Lido by looking through these photos.