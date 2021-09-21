News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Lifestyle >

Photo gallery: Memories of the lost lido at Gorleston seafront

Author Picture Icon

Ben Craske

Published: 5:45 AM September 21, 2021   
Gorleston Lido outdoor swimming pool on the east Norfolk coast in August 1958.

Gorleston Lido outdoor swimming pool on the east Norfolk coast. Date: August 1958. - Credit: Archant Library

Summer sputtered and stalled this year but many of us still flocked to the Norfolk coast to make the most of sunny spells.

Gorleston beach, one of the best tourist attractions in the world according to Tripadvisor, always draws a crowd when the weather brightens.

But can you remember the outdoor pool that used to be where Ocean Room is today?

Gorleston's Floral Hall swimming pool during a weekend heatwave in June 1960. 

Gorleston's Floral Hall swimming pool was packed with visitors and locals trying to keep cool during a weekend heatwave in June 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

In 1939 the Gorleston Lido opened with 2,000 people heading to its opening ceremony at the Floral Hall, now the Ocean Room, featuring a diving demonstration from the local Lads' Club and a swimming exhibition by The Johnson Girls.

The 150ft by 48ft pool was lined with striking green tiles and boasted diving boards, heated seawater and floodlit bathing at night.

Splashing about in the outdoor pool at Gorleston in 1959. 

Splashing about in the outdoor pool at Gorleston in 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Visitors enjoying swimming and sunbathing at Gorleston Lido in July 1959. 

Visitors enjoyed swimming and sunbathing at Gorleston Lido in July 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Surrounded by flower beds and with rambling roses adorning the changing cubicles it was a beautiful venue in its heyday.

You may also want to watch:

The Lido fell into disuse in the late 1980s and was demolished in 1993.

Swimmers of all ages were having a grand old time at Gorleston Lido in 1955.

Swimmers of all ages were having a grand old time at Gorleston Lido in 1955. - Credit: Archant Library

It may now be gone but the memories live on.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art
  2. 2 Rovers return? New landlords relaunch village pub with parties and Sunday lunches for dogs
  3. 3 A47 closed due to two-car crash at Acle straight
  1. 4 Historic pub poised for mini-market use bringing 20 jobs
  2. 5 Inquest begins into death of decorator who died at home
  3. 6 Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse
  4. 7 Acrobats and falcons wow crowds at the Out There Festival
  5. 8 Do you recognise this man?
  6. 9 Inquest date set for Gorleston woman found on beach
  7. 10 Driver dies in crash on A47

Please enjoy reminiscing about Gorleston Lido by looking through these photos.

The diving boards at the Gorleston open-air swimming pool in June 1965.

The diving boards at the Gorleston open-air swimming pool. Date: June 1965. - Credit: Archant Library

Youngsters line up to use the diving board at Gorleston Lido in 1984.

Youngsters line up to use the diving board at Gorleston Lido in 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Lido during a summer heatwave in 1959

Gorleston Lido was popular as ever in this particular summer heatwave. Date: July 5, 1959. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Lido open-air swimming pool in1983.

Gorleston Lido open-air swimming pool. Date: May 20, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Vintage cars line the car ark outside Gorleston outdoor swimming pool during a busy August heatwave in the 1950s.

Vintage cars line the car ark outside Gorleston outdoor swimming pool during a busy August heatwave in the 1950s. - Credit: Archant Library

Pool reconstruction at Gorleston Lido took place in March 1960 which included new terraces and shops. Date: June 1960.

Pool reconstruction at Gorleston Lido took place in March 1960 which included new terraces and shops. Date: June 1960. - Credit: Archant Library

The outdoor pool at Gorleston was a magnet for bathers and sun worshippers as this busy scene from the 1950s.

The outdoor pool at Gorleston was a magnet for bathers and sun worshippers as this busy scene from the 1950s shows. - Credit: Archant Library

A calm and tranquil scene at the Gorleston open-air swimming pool in 1983.

A calm and tranquil scene at the Gorleston open-air swimming pool. Date: May 20, 1983. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Lido in the 1950s with the Floral Hall in the background.  

Gorleston Lido in the 1950s with the Floral Hall in the background. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston open-air swimming pool. Date: November 1982.

Gorleston open-air swimming pool. Date: November 1982. - Credit: Archant Library

The view from the balcony overlooking Gorleston Lido on May 30, 1981.

The view from the balcony overlooking Gorleston Lido. Date: May 30, 1981. - Credit: Archant Library

Gorleston Floral Hall and swimming pool in the 1940s.

Gorleston Floral Hall and swimming pool in the 1940s. - Credit: Archant Library


Nostalgia
Heritage
Gorleston News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Homes in Queen Anne's Road, Great Yarmouth, being demolished to make way for the third river crossin

Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Progress on long-awaited bridge

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston Beach has been ranked within the top 10 percent of attractions across the world.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk beach ranked among world's top tourist attractions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
race

Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Great Yarmouth Ladies Day?

Anthony Carroll

person
Taxi drivers in Great Yarmouth believe it is to easy to get a license from the borough council. Pict

Finding it hard to get a taxi in Great Yarmouth? Here's why

Anthony Carroll

person