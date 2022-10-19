How David brought films to life for movie lovers over the decades

David Tate with a copy of his book about life as a Great Yarmouth projectionist - Credit: David Tate

He was a man who brought the magic of movies to countless film lovers across Great Yarmouth and Norwich over more than five decades.

David Tate was a cinema projectionist from the late 1950s to the early 2000s and was responsible for making sure film reels ran smoothly and were changed over seamlessly.

Mr Tate, 79, has now written a book about his time as an ABC projectionist in Great Yarmouth, where he worked at the Regal Theatre and Regent Cinema between 1960 and 1987 after having started at The Empire venue in 1959.

A flashback to David Tate making sure film reels are ready to use - Credit: David Tate

Memories of a Cinema Projectionist details his work at the two venues and recalls times of when cinemas had usherettes and showed news reels and short films before the main feature.

Looking back at his role, Mr Tate, from Sutton, near Stalham, said: "It was all on 2,000ft reels , a 2,000ft reel lasted 20 minutes.

"There would be two projectors in the projection room and you changed from one reel to the next throughout the day. We had carbon arcs for the light sources.

"They only thing people might notice if the projectors were not set up right was maybe a slight difference in sound levels and maybe a difference in the light intensity.

The foyer of the Regal Theatre in Great Yarmouth - Credit: David Tate

"But I would say 99.9pc of the audience would never notice such minor details.

"Although you are showing all these films in the week you don't actually see all of the film because you had to change over every 20 minutes and miss that bit of the film."

In 2017 Mr Tate was diagnosed with cancer and goes to a London hospital every two weeks for treatment.

Proceeds from his book, which is on sale on Amazon, will be given to a cancer charity of his choice at a later date once funds from sales pour in.

The ABC in Great Yarmouth in 1967. - Credit: Archant

After 1987 Mr Tate went to work at a multiplex in Norwich and worked in the city until the early 2000s.

Explaining his love of being a cinema projectionist he said: "I think part of it is entertaining people. You sit behind the projector and physically put that film on the screen.

Junior film fans in the foyer of the Regent Cinema in Great Yarmouth at their ABC Minors anniversary party, dated 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

"At the end of the show when everyone is walking out smiling and saying that was a good film, you think 'I have done a good job'. Pleasing the crowd is reward enough."

David's love of films

David Tate said his favourite film of all time is Some Like It Hot, directed by Billy Wilder and starring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis.

He said: "I think that ticks all the boxes for me. It is a little bit of a thriller and there is a lot of comedy. Billy Wilder was a great director."

A poster for Some Like It Hot - Credit: Submitted

His second favourite film is How The West Was Won, starring John Wayne and Henry Fonda.

When asked what his least favourite film is he said: "The Blair Witch Project.

"I think the youngsters in it got themselves in a muddle and acted very foolishly from day one."

Mr Tate's love of films came from his father who had a home projector, with Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Ben Turpin and Laurel and Hardy films proving very popular.