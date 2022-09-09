News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Blue plaque celebrates life of comic legend and town reverend

Anthony Carroll

Published: 2:49 PM September 9, 2022
Alan Fayers with a copy of the first anniversary Eagle comic

Alan Fayers with a copy of the first anniversary Eagle comic - Credit: Anthony Carrll

The creator of a comic that thrilled youngsters in the 1950s and 1960s has been remembered at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth.

Between 1950 and 1969 the Eagle comic thrilled youngsters with thrills and spills every week, including the adventures of Dan Dare pilot of the future.

Some of David Motton's copies of old Eagle comics. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Eagle comic thrilled youngsters every week - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

The highly successful comic was founded by Marcus Morris.

Before embarking on the Eagle and the world of comics, its creator had been a curate in Great Yarmouth in the 1940s working for St Nicholas Church.

And on Thursday afternoon Rev Morris was remembered in the town as a blue plaque was unveiled in tribute to him.

The ceremony at St Paul's Lodge saw the vicar of Yarmouth, Rev Simon Ward, unveil the plaque.

Rev Simon Ward and Paul Davies at the ceremony

Rev Simon Ward and Paul Davies at the ceremony - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Rev Morris had lived at St Paul's Lodge in 1941 and 1942 when it was a clergy lodge and he worked as a curate for St Nicholas Church.

At St Paul's Lodge he had set up a youth club that had up to 80 members who met three times a week.

He was also known for meeting war wounded at hospitals in the town and region.

Frank Hampson and Marcus Morris the twin giants behind The Eagle comic

Frank Hampson and Marcus Morris the men behind The Eagle comic - Credit: supplied

Before the blue plaque was unveiled local historian Paul Davies explained how Rev Morris had set up the Christian magazine The Anvil.

Rev Morris then became an admirer of the style of American horror comics, but was not keen on their subject matter - leading to him setting up the Eagle.

Rev Simon Ward unveils the blue plaque 

Rev Simon Ward unveils the blue plaque - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Mr Davies said the Eagle reflected its creators "standards and morality" and its first issue in 1950 sold 900,000 copies.

He said: "The success of the Eagle was due to the consistence of its quality."

Attending the blue plaque ceremony was Alan Fayers, who has collected the first ten years of the Eagle and brought along a first anniversary special.

He said: "He (Rev Morris) was the man who was responsible for putting the Eagle together, which back then was a hard thing to do."

He also praised main comic artist Frank Hampson for his creative flair.

The Eagle comic stopped in 1969 and was then re-booted in the 1980s.

Comic strip hero 'Dan Dare' is set to become a television star but nobody knows who will play the sq

The exploits of Dan Dare thrilled Eagle readers - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Rev Morris died in 1989. He also launched the British edition of the Cosmopolitan magazine and had created the Girl, Robin and Swift comics.



