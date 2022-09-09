Blue plaque celebrates life of comic legend and town reverend
- Credit: Anthony Carrll
The creator of a comic that thrilled youngsters in the 1950s and 1960s has been remembered at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth.
Between 1950 and 1969 the Eagle comic thrilled youngsters with thrills and spills every week, including the adventures of Dan Dare pilot of the future.
The highly successful comic was founded by Marcus Morris.
Before embarking on the Eagle and the world of comics, its creator had been a curate in Great Yarmouth in the 1940s working for St Nicholas Church.
And on Thursday afternoon Rev Morris was remembered in the town as a blue plaque was unveiled in tribute to him.
The ceremony at St Paul's Lodge saw the vicar of Yarmouth, Rev Simon Ward, unveil the plaque.
Rev Morris had lived at St Paul's Lodge in 1941 and 1942 when it was a clergy lodge and he worked as a curate for St Nicholas Church.
At St Paul's Lodge he had set up a youth club that had up to 80 members who met three times a week.
He was also known for meeting war wounded at hospitals in the town and region.
Before the blue plaque was unveiled local historian Paul Davies explained how Rev Morris had set up the Christian magazine The Anvil.
Rev Morris then became an admirer of the style of American horror comics, but was not keen on their subject matter - leading to him setting up the Eagle.
Mr Davies said the Eagle reflected its creators "standards and morality" and its first issue in 1950 sold 900,000 copies.
He said: "The success of the Eagle was due to the consistence of its quality."
Attending the blue plaque ceremony was Alan Fayers, who has collected the first ten years of the Eagle and brought along a first anniversary special.
He said: "He (Rev Morris) was the man who was responsible for putting the Eagle together, which back then was a hard thing to do."
He also praised main comic artist Frank Hampson for his creative flair.
The Eagle comic stopped in 1969 and was then re-booted in the 1980s.
Rev Morris died in 1989. He also launched the British edition of the Cosmopolitan magazine and had created the Girl, Robin and Swift comics.