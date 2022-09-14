Roll up, roll up! Look back at this seaside circus in the 1960s
- Credit: Archant Library
It opened in 1903 and has seen a dazzling array of acts over the years.
From trapeze artists to water spectaculars — the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth has attracted the best that the circus world has had to offer.
And today we have gathered photos from the 1960s of the much-loved venue.
Attitudes towards the role of animals within circuses have evolved over the decades and the Hippodrome no longer features them in its performances.
We must keep this in mind when we look at photographs like this because they are a product of a different time and place.
Perhaps you remember catching a show with family or while on holiday. Let us know your memories of the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome in the comments below.
