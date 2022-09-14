Roll up, roll up! Look back at this seaside circus in the 1960s

It opened in 1903 and has seen a dazzling array of acts over the years.

From trapeze artists to water spectaculars — the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth has attracted the best that the circus world has had to offer.

And today we have gathered photos from the 1960s of the much-loved venue.

Great Yarmouth - Entertainment Hippodrome Circus, marching band Dated 1966 Plate P8880 - Credit: Archant Library

ENTERTAINMENT THE HIPPODROME CIRCUS AT GREAT YARMOUTH DATED 1960s PLATE P2409 - Credit: Archant Library

Attitudes towards the role of animals within circuses have evolved over the decades and the Hippodrome no longer features them in its performances.

We must keep this in mind when we look at photographs like this because they are a product of a different time and place.

GREAT YARMOUTH HIPPODROME CIRCUS BABY ELEPHANT'BEROLINA' BEING EXERCISED OUTSIDE HIPPODROME DATED 1960 PLATE P2412 - Credit: Archant Library

GREAT YARMOUTH HIPPODROME CIRCUS BABY ELEPHANT 'BEROLINA' BEING EXERCISED OUTSIDE HIPPODROME DATED 1960 PLATE P2415 - Credit: Archant Library

Perhaps you remember catching a show with family or while on holiday. Let us know your memories of the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome in the comments below.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.

Great Yarmouth - Entertainment Hippodrome Circus acrobats Dated 1966 Plate P8878 - Credit: Archant Library

The crowd give a round of applause at the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth. Date: 1966. - Credit: Archant Library

GREAT YARMOUTH HIPPODROME CIRCUS CLOWNS AND CAR PERFORMING IN RING DATED 1964 PLATE P4423 - Credit: Archant Library

GREAT YARMOUTH HIPPODROME CIRCUS EXTERIOR SHOT DATED 1964 PLATE P3525 - Credit: Archant Library



