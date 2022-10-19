Seafront ceremony to mark Norfolk's greatest hero

An event to celebrate Norfolk's most famous heroic figure, Admiral Lord Nelson, is to be held in Great Yarmouth at the weekend.

On Sunday, October 23, the annual Trafalgar Day service will be held at the town's seafront Nelson monument in the South Denes area.

The service, which will begin at 1pm, will be led by Canon Simon Ward of Great Yarmouth Minster and has been organised by the borough council.

The monument stands at 144ft and the first stone for it was laid in August 1817, 12 years after Nelson’s death.

The Nelson monument in Great Yarmouth's South Denes. - Credit: Archant © 2011

Admiral Lord Nelson, who lost his life at the Battle of Trafalgar, was born in Burhham Thorpe in September 1758.

During the Napoleonic Wars, Nelson landed at Great Yarmouth several times and was given a hero's welcome.

In 2021 thousands of exhibits dedicated to Nelson including a lock of his hair and his boyhood penknife were locked away after the Norfolk Nelson Museum in Great Yarmouth in honour of the seafaring warrior was cleared out and closed.



