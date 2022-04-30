A look back at Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre

With a new £26m replacement on the way, we have taken a look back at the history of Great Yarmouth's much-loved Marina Centre.

Called the "jewel in the crown of the resort's Golden Mile", the new centre will boast a pool, splash pad and a gym.

We've taken a look back at when earlier versions of the venue held open air concerts, rollerskating events and model boating competitions.

The centre even held its own organised fights in an open air boxing ring.

In 2003, The Darkness returned to East Anglia playing a homecoming gig at the Marina Centre.

Use the arrows to take a trip through the Marina Centre's colourful history.

Join our Norwich Remembers group on Facebook.

For more old photos and articles about Norfolk history and heritage, subscribe to our fortnightly Through the Decades email newsletter. Sign up by clicking here.